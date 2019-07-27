Jason Grellner, left, didn’t believe he was exhibiting any symptoms of heart disease last January before he went in for a quick calcium CT heart screening at the Mercy office in Washington. But the 10-minute test revealed he had a deadly amount of calcium, which indicates the amont of plaque, buildup in the blood vessels around his heart. That led to quintuple bypass surgery to correct three vessels that were blocked at 100 percent and two at more than 90 percent. Also shown is Dr. John Mohart, cardiologist with Mercy Hospital Washington. Missourian Photo.