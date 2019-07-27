Jason Grellner has a long family history of heart disease. His brother, father and grandfather all had bypass surgeries — his younger brother (quadruple bypass) at age 48, his father (double bypass) at age 52 and his grandfather’s bypass surgery was one of the first performed in the 1970s.
Up until last December, when Grellner turned 50 and began having the standard screening tests for someone that age, he thought he had beaten that heredity. All of the echocardiograms and stress tests that he’d had over the years never showed any problems or cause for concern with his heart.
By the end of January, however, Grellner learned he had just been incredibly lucky.
A new calcium CT heart screening test offered at Mercy Hospital Washington to detect calcium buildup in and around the arteries, indicating the presence of plaque and heart disease even before symptoms appear, showed his results were off the charts.
“They score this on scale of 0 to 500 normally,” said Grellner. “My score was well over 2,500.”
He was a heart attack waiting to happen. He credits Mercy and the calcium CT heart screening, which took less than 10 minutes in the imaging department at the Mercy South Medical Building in Washington, with saving his life.
‘No Room for Error’
For the last 2 1/2 years, Grellner has worked at Mercy as the director of public safety over five hospitals, including Mercy Hospital Washington. Prior to that, he spent 25 years in law enforcement and earned a reputation for his work in breaking up meth labs, where he was regularly exposed to chemicals that caused permanent damage to his lungs.
“There were always aches and pains for me,” said Grellner. “So it was hard for me to differentiate what chest pain was caused by my lungs or if I was having a heart attack.”
Flash forward to Grellner turning 50 and starting to take the various recommended health screening tests. He was the perfect candidate for the new calcium CT heart screening that Mercy was offering — he had a family history, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
Taking the test was quick and simple, said Grellner.
“You lay down on a table. Take your shirt off. Everything else can stay on — pants, shoes . . . I think I could even keep on my undershirt, but had to take off my other shirt because of the buttons,” he said. “The machine looks like a giant doughnut. Slide in and slide out. You go right through the hole of the doughnut.”
He was given the results immediately and told it was a highly unusual amount of calcium buildup.
“They said, ‘We’ve never seen a score that high.’ But what they can’t tell you from the test is whether the calcium buildup is on the inside or outside of the blood vessels,” said Grellner. “Neither is great, but outside is better than the inside. The outside means you have hardening of the vessel, which doesn’t give it much elasticity, but inside of the vessel means blockage.”
From the imaging department, Grellner went directly to his primary care doctor’s office, Dr. Gary Dumontier. He looked at the results and scheduled him for a cardiac catheterization to get images of his heart and arteries to see where the blockage was and how bad it was.
Years ago, a cardiac cath procedure was much more invasive than it is today, said Grellner.
“Now they can go in through the radial artery in the wrist, go in with a camera, follow that up across your chest,” he said.
The cardiac cath showed Grellner’s situation was extremely serious. Five of the eight blood vessels to his heart were blocked — three were estimated to be blocked more than 90 percent and two others more than 80 percent.
By the end of the week, Grellner was undergoing quintuple bypass surgery. Cardiologists discovered that the blockage was even worse than had been estimated. Three vessels were 100 percent blocked and two were more than 90 percent.
What saved Grellner from having a heart attack was something rather unusual.
“If you think of your arm as the trunk of the vessels, at the end your fingers are like branches of a tree that feed around the heart,” he explained. “My understanding from my surgeon is what happened was my branches from other vessels had grown together and transferred branch to branch and backfed. So I was very, very lucky. That doesn’t usually happen until people are much older.”
It also saved him from having any heart damage as a result of his blockage. But that doesn’t mean his heart wasn’t a ticking time bomb.
“If one of those two would have gone to being 100 percent blocked, I was done,” said Grellner. “They were already backfeeding through the branch arteries. There was no room for error left.
“I was walking around with a hand grenade in one hand and a pin in the other, going, what do these two have to do with each other?”
‘A Fancy X-Ray’
Back in January, Grellner was one of the first patients to use the new calcium heart screening at Mercy Hospital Washington. The machine, which conducts a simple CT scan of the heart, had only been added that month, but Grellner proved why the technology is so valuable.
“It’s basically like a fancy X-ray that lets us peer inside and look at your heart arteries without having to go in,” said Dr. John Mohart, cardiologist.
The scan is looking exclusively for calcium buildup, which will glow white, like bones on an X-ray.
“There shouldn’t be any calcium, and if there is zero calcium, there’s zero plaque,” said Dr. Mohart. “If there’s more than zero, that means there’s plaque, and we can grade how severe it is.”
Results can vary from zero to 10 to 400 to 2,000 or more.
“The plaque can be inside or outside of the arteries, or even in the walls of the arteries,” Dr. Mohart noted.
All three scenarios are cause for concern, since even plaque on the outside of a vessel will affect how it functions and needs to be treated. But the presence of calcium and plaque does not automatically mean a patient requires surgery.
“This is a screening test to see how high your risk is for a heart attack and if further treatment or procedures are needed,” said Dr. Mohart. “Sometimes it can be treated with medication. Not everyone needs a procedure; in fact, most people don’t.”
The results of the calcium heart screening are very accurate.
“There are no false positives,” said Dr. Mohart. “If there is calcium, you have plaque. If there isn’t, you don’t.”
The calcium heart screening is recommended for people who have one or more of the following risk factors:
• A family history of heart disease;
• High blood pressure;
• High cholesterol;
• Smoke;
• Peripheral vascular disease;
• More than ideal body weight; and
• Diabetes.
The recommended age to consider having the test is around 35, unless there is a strong family history, like Grellner’s, in which case even someone in their 20s would be recommended.
Grellner said he’s already encouraged his 22-year-old son to have the test.
Regardless of risk factors though, anyone can have the calcium heart screening, said Dr. Mohart. While it is not covered by insurance for anyone, the cost is $130 out of pocket.
There is a slight dose of radiation that a person is exposed to with the test, because it is an X-ray.
“It’s equal to a few X-rays, but not as much as a regular CT scan you get of your chest for something else,” said Dr. Mohart. “We lower the radiation as low as possible because all we are looking for is calcium.”
The calcium heart screening test would not be useful for anyone who has already had bypass surgery or stents, since they are already under care and being evaluated.
“It’s for asymptomatic people,” said Dr. Mohart, who added that just because someone looks like they are in shape, doesn’t mean they can’t have heart disease.
“People who look fit are not necessarily the least at risk. That’s why this test is so helpful,” he remarked. “You can’t look at someone and know their risk . . . because you can’t tell what’s going on inside.
“This test can give you peace of mind that you don’t have plaque and blockage, or it can give you the information you need so you can do something about it, either treating it with medications and diet, or in more serious cases, with surgery.”
‘Breathing Is Better,’ Back to Being Active
Before he had the calcium heart screening, Grellner would have said he was asymptomatic for heart disease. But looking back now, he knows differently.
“My breathing is better now,” he said. “Before I was having trouble going up the staircases at the hospital.
“Well, when I first started at Mercy 2 1/2 years ago . . . I could make it from the lower level to the seventh and actually be able to talk when I got there. Last winter, I was finding I could only go two flights before I was looking for the elevator, then maybe another flight, and I couldn’t talk when I got there.”
He knew something wasn’t right, but he attributed it to his lung disease, not his heart.
By the time he completed his cardiac rehab, Grellner’s breathing and stamina had improved to the point that he was running a 7:30-mile pace — something he hasn’t been able to do since his 20s.
Grellner said overall he feels good today, “way better than I did before.”
“I’m back to being active again,” he said, noting he was always active in high school, college and the early part of his career.
But as his job in law enforcement progressed, he had less time for being active. He worked sometimes as much as 500 hours of overtime in a single year. And the job also got more sedentary over time.
“My brain was tired and my body was tired,” said Grellner.
Before the calcium heart screening revealed how much plaque buildup he had, Grellner was taking five different medications to treat his high blood pressure. Now he only needs to take one.
Today Grellner’s “bad” cholesterol is down 80 points — from 110 to 26. And his “good” cholesterol is at 46.
Those numbers are a result not just of the bypass surgery, but of eating better and getting more exercise. These days, Grellner makes a point of exercising regularly — running, cycling and using an elliptical.
“So the total number of medications is down, my exercise is up and my work-life integration is getting better,” he said, with a smile.
Grellner encourages anyone with a family history of heart disease to at least consider taking the calcium heart screening test and talk with their doctor about it. Too many times people ignore symptoms of a problem thinking, like he did, that it was caused by another condition or was a result of being out of shape or getting old.
Women, for whom heart disease symptoms are often less severe than in men, would be wise to consider it too, said Grellner, especially any with a strong family history of it.
For some people who’ve taken the test, it meant nothing, because it didn’t find anything, said Grellner. For others, it has led to them having stents put in, getting a new treatment program or changing/increasing medications to stave off a heart attack.
Grellner said he knows of a few people who, like him, ended up needing to have bypass surgery. But he looks at that as a lifesaver.
“It’s better than the alternative, which is not being around,” he quipped.
