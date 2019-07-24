The Harvest Table, a free community meal served every Saturday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. in the dining room at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at Fifth and Market streets in Downtown Washington, has added a nurse ministry to provide free medical care and information for clients. Leesa Richardson, LPN, center, began seeing clients in May. She takes vital signs, gives immunizations/shots and talks with clients about their health conditions. The ministry is part of the Deaconess Nurse Ministry and its Faith Community Nurse program. Also shown are Karen Dawson, left, with The Harvest Table, and a client. Missourian Photo.