The long folding table where Leesa Richardson, LPN, sets shop in the back of The Harvest Table looks nothing like a medical office.
There’s a clipboard where clients who are coming in for the free weekly community meal can “sign in” that they’d like to meet with her, and they come over for their appointment as they notice the chair is free.
Sometimes they run over as soon as they walk through the door and see her, noted Karen Dawson, one of the Harvest Table leaders. They are so excited to see her that they just want to say hi or even give her a hug.
“She’s done an awful lot of good for an awful lot of people,” said Dawson. “What an incredible asset to our community.”
It’s only been since May that Richardson, who works as the school nurse at St. Gertrude and works as needed for a local nursing home and home health care program, has been providing free medical care and information to clients at The Harvest Table, the free meal served from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday evenings in the dining room at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at the corner of Fifth and Market streets in Downtown Washington.
But already she has become a beloved addition.
“This is something we didn’t really realize how much we needed it until we started it and could see,” said Dawson, explaining the people Richardson is treating are people who weren’t previously going to the doctor.
They would just go without medical care until their need maybe got so bad that they had to go to the ER, she said.
“I would say this is lifesaving for some of our clients,” Dawson said. “It certainly is life-changing.”
Richardson has seen clients who have diabetes, but have no means of checking their blood sugar on their own. She has helped a couple of pregnant 17-year-olds, one of whom also was homeless, get started on prenatal vitamins. And she has helped many others learn about how to lead healthy lifestyles.
“The main thing is just getting people the information they need on their medical conditions,” said Richardson. “So many times they are just afraid to see a doctor to ask everyday questions because it will cost a co-pay, and they don’t have the money for that.
“Especially with diabetics, it concerns me. We have quite a few who come through, and they may not have a meter at home, and I may be their only check throughout the entire week. So we talk about if they start to feel a certain way, these are things they need to do and make sure they eat on regular intervals. Just making them aware of their symptoms, what’s causing it, could their blood sugar be too high/too low.
“As I’ve been here, (the clients) have learned to trust me, so I can find out things they are not so apt to share with other people and provide ways to help them,” she said, noting they affectionately call her “Nurse Leesa.”
One of the pregnant teens recently brought in photos of her baby’s sonogram to share with Richardson and the volunteers at The Harvest Table.
“They have become my other family,” said Richardson, of the clients she sees at The Harvest Table. “Several of them will come in and come straight to me, give me a hug. I just really feel this is what God put me here to do.”
Richardson’s position at The Harvest Table is part of the Deaconness Nurse Ministry and its Faith Community Nurse program. She is not a volunteer — her salary is paid for by The Harvest Table — but the work she does through the program is more than just rewarding, she said. It feels directed by God.
She had not been involved with Harvest Table prior to this, but was praying one day for an opportunity to give back to the community.
“I said, ‘God, I love what I do, I love being a school nurse and working at the nursing home, but I wanted to be able to give back to the community.’ I had no idea where even to go, and this just showed up on my computer one day when I was at work. It was an email.
“I thought, ‘OK, I’ll take a shot in the dark.’ I interviewed for it, and I was blessed from the word go. God obviously put that in my path since that was something I was praying for to be able to help the community. God gave me this job, no doubt.”
Many of the clients that Richardson sees at The Harvest Table do not have health insurance or could not afford to make a co-pay if they did. Some of the people are also homeless, she said.
With each client, Richardson checks vital signs — blood pressure, pulse, oxygen, weight — and talks with them about what they can do to stay healthy. One goal of the program, she said, is not just to treat their ailments, but to provide preventative medicine by teaching them how to lead a healthy lifestyle.
“I educate them about resources that are available here in the community and get them started with those resources,” said Richardson. “It could be helping them fill out Medicaid paperwork or telling them about a certain agency, like the Pregnancy Assistance Center. Sometimes I tell them about over-the-counter medicines that can help them.”
She is able to provide immunizations, like flu shots that she will be giving in the fall (funded by Mercy), and other shots clients may need on a regular basis.
“I have a couple of clients who come in for B12 shots, because they need them, and it saves them an office visit and fee to their doctor,” said Richardson.
She has found the clients to be inquisitive and eager for information about their health.
“Lots of times they want to compare their numbers from week to week, ‘Have they gone up?’ or ‘Why am I feeling like this?’ ” she said.
Richardson said she typically sees betweeen 15 to 25 clients each Saturday. She arrives a little before 4 p.m. to set up her table, and she stays until the last client who wants to see her has had their chance. Sometimes that is after the weekly meal is over.
That doesn’t bother her. She is happy to stay as long as the clients need.
“I know this is a strong need in our community,” said Richardson, who grew up in Union.
The amount of time she spends with each client varies depending on their individual needs. It can be as little as four to six minutes for some or as much as 15 to 20 minutes with others.
Often Richardson has some free personal care items that were donated to share with the clients. She sets them up on the table, and people can take them if they’d like.
Every Saturday, between 80 to 100 people come to The Harvest Table for the free community meal. Typically they don’t leave empty handed either. There are tables set up with extra food people can take home, and other tables with donated items like blankets, rugs and even cleaning supplies that they can take if they need them as well.
Richardson said witnessing the difference that The Harvest Table makes in the lives of people is heart-warming.
“There are a couple of individuals who I know for a fact were homeless, but they have since acquired jobs, they are keeping these jobs and have a home now,” she said. “They now come in and try to help out other ones.
“For me that is such an amazing thing to be able to see. They know how someone new coming in feels, knowing how they were, and wanting to give back.”
In her experience, the clients she works with are looking to better their situation and are grateful for the help.
“They are not looking for a handout,” she said.
‘Sense of Belonging’
Before bringing the Deaconess Faith Community Nurse Ministry program to The Harvest Table, Dawson and other volunteers went into St. Louis to watch the program in action at another venue.
“I could see how the nurse had created a sense of belonging with the people there,” said Dawson. “They wanted to see her,” and not always for a checkup. “They might just want to talk stuff over with her.”
After just a couple of months here, Dawson is seeing that same kind of relationship between Richardson and her clients.
“They are running over to her when they get here. She’s been an incredible addition. And she’s managed to help a lot of people who had no health care before now,” Dawson remarked.
Adding the nurse ministry was an expense for The Harvest Table, which operates completely through donations. Although it is located inside St. Peter’s UCC, it is not a service of the church.
But The Harvest Table board felt the program was important enough to agree to take on that additional monthly cost.
“It was a resounding, ‘Yes! We’ll figure a way to do it,’ ” said Dawson.
“And now I think she has made our ministry even better, even stronger. I always felt we made a difference, but I feel like now we make even more of a difference,” Dawson added.
Richardson feels the same way.
“This is all through the grace of God. I just ask Him to lead me every day, and especially during my Saturdays because it’s such an important part for me,” she said, smiling.
The Deaconess Nurse Ministry program is funded Deaconess by donors who give financially or in kind by providing supplies such as needles, alcohol wipes, Bandaids, sharp box and forms printed. For more information on the program, go to www.faithnurses.org/programs/.