Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.