When Chris Homyk talks about “the two Sophies,” a big smile breaks out across his face. He describes the two Washington High School seniors, Sophie Koritz and Sophie Hellebusch, as “role model students.”
“These ladies exude class, and they give me great hope for the future with leaders like these,” said Homyk.
It was a year ago that “the two Sophies,” as everyone calls these friends, approached Homyk about doing some fundraising work for All Abilities Athletics, the local nonprofit organization he and his wife founded to offer sporting events and activities for children with special needs. The Sophies had been involved with AAA as volunteers, but last summer they offered to take that service a step further as part of their DECA marketing project for their senior year.
“They planned events, pulled together resources and volunteers, and managed a variety of fundraising activities,” said Homyk. “They spent a great deal of time learning about All Abilities Athletics as well. Then they took all of these experiences and results and built them into a presentation that they used for DECA competitions, first on a district level, then a state level and then an international level.”
The result was more than $7,350 raised for All Abilities Athletics by Koritz and Hellebusch and a finish in the Top 15 percent at DECA’s International Career Development Conference held April 25-May 1 in Orlando, Fla. Out of some 164 projects in their category of community service, Koritz and Hellebusch placed in the Top 24.
The ladies said they are proud of that accomplishment, but even more proud of what they were able to do for All Abilities Athletics.
“The way Sophie and I looked at it is we know we’ve done really good things for All Abilities Athletics, and that money is going to go a long way,” said Hellebusch. “Just by being able to spread the name of the organization around, especially internationally, is amazing.
“We don’t have an exact number of all the people we reached, but we think it was more than 6,500 people. That’s a lot of people just hearing the name All Abilities and registering what it is.”
Koritz and Hellebusch were two of four DECA students from Washington High School whose projects this year advanced from the district competition to state to internationals. Senior Allie Montgomery took a project that she had created in partnership with Neighborhood Reads bookstore for the Integrated Marketing Campaign Product category, and senior Hailey Howerton took a project that she created with Triumph Over Kid Cancer, a nonprofit organization based in Corpus Christi, Texas, for the Public Relations Promotion Project category.
All four of the students received a Certificate of Excellence for placing in the Top 15 percent. Howerton also advanced to the international finals, meaning her project was in the Top 20 for her category.
DECA Provides Professional Development
At Washington High School, DECA is a cocurriculuar club for marketing students, which means students can work on their DECA projects during class and that the projects that they prepare for competition become part of their grade, said Kathryn Laurentius, business and marketing teacher and DECA adviser.
Students are eligible to take Marketing I their sophomore year. Freshmen can enroll in a Business Essentials class which covers all areas of business.
Students in Marketing I, II and III are automatically part of the DECA program, which means they have to complete a project. For Marketing I students, those are role plays, where the company or situation they are dealing with is hypothetical.
“They are given a made-up scenario, a problem they have to solve and the role they have to play,” said Laurentius. “So they might be a manager or a customer, and they have 10 minutes to come up with a solution. And after that 10 minutes is up, they go in front of a judge and they get 10 minutes to talk out their solution.”
The students don’t know what the scenario or problem is until the competition begins, but they practice and prepare for all kinds of scenarios in class, said Laurentius.
Six or seven WHS students made it to the state competiton with their role-play projects, which Hellebusch said is quite an accomplishment because of the number of students who are vying to advance.
Students in Marketing II and III are assigned a written project that requires them to work with a real business or organization to help with marketing and advertising or to raise awareness or funds. They also have to create a presentation about their project and either write a 20-page paper outlining their work or take a written test.
The main goal of DECA is to provide students with professional development, said Laurentius, and these projects do that in a number of ways.
“So for example, the Sophies had to make all those business contacts and phone calls to sponsors,” she said. “That requires communication skills, presentation skills, plus the business and marketing knowledge.
“Our DECA students are not scared to call an adult on the phone and ask for a donation, or to ask to if they can help with advertising. That’s a big skill.”
Looking back to her sophomore year, Hellebusch agreed.
“Coming into my first Marketing I class, I was always so nervous to do presentations in front of the class and that sort of thing, but now that’s my favorite part of school,” she remarked.
For their community service project with All Abilities Athletics, Hellebusch and Koritz organized several events, including a 5K with Four Rivers Area YMCA, dress down and hats on days for all of the schools in the Washington School District, as well as a couple of local parochial schools, a fashion show and a silent auction.
Montgomery, who took Marketing II as a senior this year, said working with Neighborhood Reads helped her prepare for a future in marketing.
She designed and partially implemented a marketing campaign, posted events on the bookstore’s social media, organized a young adult paint and sip class at the bookstore and hosted a social media giveaway to draw more young adults to the store. She also designed a hypothetical calendar, budget and different advertisements that the store could use.
“When Allie approached me about partnering on her DECA project, I was just beginning my journey as a small business owner,” said Dawn Kitchell, owner of Neighborhood Reads. “We felt marketing to her peers would be great learning experience for us both! Young adult readers are a tough market — teens read, but they don’t have a lot of disposable income and for most, they’ve aged out of their parents buying their books.
“High school kids are on Twitter — so Allie designed a month-plus daily campaign promoting reading, books and the new bookstore. She planned a teen event to pull them into the store. It worked. We had more kids than we expected — they just kept coming — our little meeting room was packed! The paint and sip (they sipped cocoa) was a terrific event.
“It can be tough to find adults these days with follow-through, so it’s really exciting to work with young people who have such a commitment to doing the very best job they can,” said Kitchell. “This was a big project — and Allie executed every aspect with professionalism, but also enthusiasm. I was so proud to see her advance in her competitions — she earned every accolade she received.”
Howerton said she chose Triumph Over Kid Cancer because she knew the founders. She is originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, and a family friend there established the nonprofit after losing their son to pediatric cancer.
“I brought that up here to the Midwest to expand their name because they are only located in the South,” said Howerton.
In her category of public relations, Howerton held a number of events mostly to raise awareness of the organization. At Halloween, she organized a “Smashing Cancer” event where students could pay $3 to smash pumpkins with a sledgehammer. At Christmastime, she organized a toy drive with St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She also had planned a golf tournament, but when that didn’t work out, she used the items that had been donated for a silent auction to create a raffle.
At every event, Howerton handed out bright orange lanyards and bracelets with Triumph Over Kid Cancer, which she has seen students around school using even today, keeping the organization present in people’s minds.
Over the years, DECA students fromWashington High School have worked with a number of local businesses and organizations, including Chambers of Commerce on events like the Augusta Candlelight Christmas Walk and the Washington Town & Country Fair, Schnucks grocery store, Wedding Creations, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Make-A-Wish Foundation, to name a few.
“The community has been really great,” said Laurentius. “We have worked with a lot of great businesses and nonprofits.”
Begin Projects in August
Marketing II and III students get started selecting and planning for their DECA projects as early as August.
“Maybe the second week of school is when we start talking about projects, because the sooner they start, the better, especially with event planning, because that takes a couple of months,” said Laurentius. “If they want to do an event in October or November, they have to get started with advertising and organizing. It takes a lot of planning on their part.”
Laurentius has a book of competition ideas that the students call the “DECA bible.” They flip through it looking for ideas and then talk with Laurentius about the requirements for that category and whether or not they would suit the students’ strengths and weaknesses.
There are between 40 and 50 categories or events for students to choose from, said Laurentius.
By January, the students have to be ready for mini competition that Laurentius organizes with local business leaders serving as judges to offer feedback before they head to the district contest in February. The state contest is held in March and then internationals at the end of April.
“We are in the biggest and most competitive DECA district in the state, so it’s important that they go in with a good presentation and good project,” said Laurentius, noting Washington’s district includes schools like Wentzville, Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt. “We are a smaller chapter compared to some of those schools.”
That can make for tough competition.
“For our event, only two projects moved on from district to state,” said Hellebusch, noting their project with AAA earned first at district and third at state.
For Montgomery, her project earned second place in districts, third at state.
For the last seven years, Laurentius said she always has a few students who qualify for the international competition. She only knows of only one other time a WHS student made it to the finals (Top 20) out of hundreds in their category.
Watching how students progress in their skills from sophomore to senior year is fun for Laurentius.
“If they could rewatch their first presentation from Marketing I, when they were sophomores or juniors, compared to the presentation they gave at internationals this year, it’s like a different person,” she remarked. “They have matured, but also their presentation skills and communication skills have all just come together.
“That first year, they’re not always the most enthusiastic about having to get up in front of their friends and talking. That seems so stressful. But you keep encouraging them, so they keep practicing, and they get that confidence in themselves that they can do it. That’s the key,” she said.
Hellebusch laughs when she thinks back to her Marketing I class.
“I didn’t even know what marketing was when I signed up for this class,” she said. “But it really became something I enjoyed doing.”
And although she plans to major in actuarial science at Nebraska University this fall, Hellebusch said she wants to minor in business.
Koritz will be attending Georgetown University this fall with plans to major in government.
Montgomery, who will be attending Missouri State University in Springfield this fall, plans to study marketing with a minor in advertising. But until two years ago, she was looking ahead to a career in health care.
“I was taking a biomedical class before,” said Montgomery. “I was dead set on going into the health field, but then I took one of those classes and realized that is not for me. So my guidance counselor suggested I take marketing, and within the first week of this class, I knew I wanted to go into marketing. I’m so passionate about it.”
Finalist at Internationals
Howerton said she was shocked when she heard her name called out as a finalist at the international competition.
“It was a huge auditorium with like 20,000 people,” she said. “But I was mostly shocked because I was able to go because one of the girls had dropped out after state. I was barely able to make it there, so for me to go to the finals was a huge shock.”
Howerton was the only student from Missouri to make it to the finals in the public relations category. She received a finalist medal and was invited to attend a ceremony at the governor’s mansion, where she received a proclamation from Rep. Aaron Griesheimer.
This fall, Howerton plans to attend Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she will continue working with Triumph Over Kid Cancer.
Students attending Washington High School this fall as sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested in marketing can still register for the class, said Laurentius, and she recommends it for everyone.
“DECA is a great organization that really helps our kids and prepares them for their futures,” she remarked.