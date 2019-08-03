It’s gonna “Feel Like a Party” Thursday night, Aug. 8, at the Washington Town & Country Fair when LoCash takes the Pepsi Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.
Looking at the lyrics of the duo’s newest hit looks like they wrote the song with their performance at the Fair in mind:
Everybody’s showing up, oh yeah
It’s gotta be the whole town
Got a parking lot full of trucks, oh
So I know I’m in a party crowd
It’s only 8 and the speakers are banging
Yeah, this place is already lit
Good thing I decided to roll up tonight
This is one that I don’t wanna miss
It feels like a party . . .
The music duo of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust released their album, “Brothers,” earlier this year, but the lead single, “Feels Like a Party,” was already topping the charts by then.
If you listen to the radio regularly, you’ve heard their hits “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody” and “Ring on Every Finger.” (They also co-wrote Keith Urban’s No. 1 single “You Gonna Fly” and Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah.”)
Creating a sound that fuses modern country and classic heartland rock with an edgy vocal blend, LoCash will have Fairgoers of all ages and backgrounds singing and dancing Thursday night.
For more information on the Fair, go to www.washmofair.com.