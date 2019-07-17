Candyce Copp Grisham, Washington, was around 13 when her family went to the Smithsonian museums during a trip to Washington, D.C. As they toured the exhibits, they were surprised to come across a quilt from the early 1800s or even late 1700s that was created by one of their Copp ancestors. The family didn’t know the quilt even existed, let alone that it was part of the Smithsonian collection.
They all marveled at the discovery — it was the first time the quilt had been displayed in public — but for Grisham, seeing the quilt made a deep impression on her.
“I remember seeing it and just kind of being blown away that it was there,” she said.
At that point, Grisham had already been sewing for a few years, since she was 9 and her mom put her in a sewing class for the summer. But seeing her ancestor’s quilt stirred something inside of her.
“My grandmother and great-grandmother quilted, so I just decided, ‘Well, I like to sew, so let’s do that.’ ”
Grisham grew up to have a career in medicine, working first as an RN and then a nurse practitioner alongside her husband, Tom, a doctor who recently retired from emergency medicine at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.
All the while, Grisham continued to sew and quilt, evolving into more of a fiber artist, someone who creates original designs and pieces much like a painter, only using fabric and fiber.
“It’s always been my creative outlet,” said Grisham, who left nursing in the late ’90s to spend more time with their two sons, Justin and Eric.
As the boys grew older, she turned her hobby into a business, machine quilting for other people using a long-arm machine and also teaching people how to quilt. She has taught quilting for more than 20 years and had her work juried into many shows.
Teaching has always been part of Grisham’s nature. She did it when she worked as a nurse, and she does it today as a volunteer in Shaw Nature Reserve’s education department, where she leads school field trips.
And now she has put her teaching skills in print, writing her first quilting book, “Dresden Quilt Blocks Reimagined: Sew Your Own Playful Plates; 25 Elements to Mix and Match,” through C&T Publishing. The book was released July 1.
Grisham will hold a book signing Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Reads bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. in Downtown Washington. She will answer questions about her work and also share samples of her quilting.
It has long been one of Grisham’s goals to publish a quilting book, but the way it came about “was a total fluke,” she said.
“The Dresden is a very old, traditional pattern, but I think it’s kind of boring when it’s put together the old, traditional way. So I was messing around with new fabrics and new ways of laying it out,” said Grisham.
She ended up creating a modern Dresden quilt that immediately drew the attention of a fabric company when she entered it in the International Quilt Festival in Houston, Texas. The company asked Grisham if she would make the same quilt for them using their fabrics so they could display it in their booth at market.
That led to her creating a pattern for that specific quilt and ultimately getting the book deal.
Grisham said it was her contemporary fabric choice paired with a modern design and layout that led to the quilt getting so much attention.
“Modern quilting is a big thing these days,” she said. “In the quilting world, there is a whole group of people who identify themselves as modern quilters. Part of it is the fabrics they use — they’re bright and colorful, but their layouts are such that they are not traditional.
“They have what I think of as a lot of negative space,” she explained, “so there’s a lot of open areas on the quilt.”
Modern quilting is a hobby and pastime of younger quilters, people in their 20s and 30s who have “reinvented the art,” said Grisham.
Anyone who thinks quilting is dying is mistaken.
“It’s a billion dollar industry,” said Grisham. “The market and festival in Houston is the largest convention Houston has, and it fills the convention center there for two weeks every fall.”
The industry is changing, though, she admits. There are fewer brick and mortar stores and more online services.
Book Designed for ‘Confident Beginners’
For Grisham, completing the book “Dresden Quilt Blocks Reimagined” was a year and a half-long process that involved her making samples, getting photos and writing all of the copy, including the charts and tables. The book is designed for “confident beginners,” but it is not instructions on how to create a specific quilt. Rather it provides instructions on how to create specific Dresden blocks.
“It’s kind of, ‘Here are the blocks, and you can create your own pattern,’ ” said Grisham.
For anyone who prefers to work from a pattern, Grisham does have a pattern out for how to make the quilt featured on the cover of the book. It tells you how many of each size block to make and then where exactly to place them, she said.
The book, however, teaches quilters how to make the basic blocks using different edges and in different sizes. Then they decide how many of each size and with what edges that they want to make and lay them out in whatever design they want.
Grisham, who teaches at The Quilted Fox in Frontenac, said the teacher in her liked the idea of creating a book because it’s a way to reach a broader audience.
“It’s been a fun thing to come up with different ideas for what you can do with it, and I haven’t reached the end of it yet. So that’s kind of fun,” she said. “I get bored and move on to other things. And I’m not bored yet.
“And what I love about teaching people is once they start making the blocks, they go off in all sorts of directions and come up with their own designs. It can be very unique that way.”
A couple of years ago, Grisham was back in Washington, D.C., and made a trip to the Smithsonian museum and participated in a tour of the archival space where they store all of the linens. This time around she didn’t just get to see her ancestor’s quilt, but she was able to hold it.
“It was very cool to stand there and hold it,” said Grisham.
She was thinking of her ancestors as she wrote the book, and gave a tribute to them by including her maiden name on the book cover.
Fibert Artist
Grisham has three work spaces in her basement where she does all of her sewing, quilting and fiber art. In the quilting room, her long-arm machine is center stage. It’s a machine that is big enough to hold a quilt and then move the stitching mechanism around to do the quilting, rather than the other way around. The fiber art room is a wet space where she does a lot of dying and printing, and the sewing room is where she keeps her smaller machines and stores all of her fabrics.
Grisham, who is a member of the Bits and Pieces Quilt Guild in St. Louis and the Rambling Art Quilters, who sometimes go by River Art Quilters, said she considers herself a fiber artist because quilting is just one of the arts she creates.
“When we say fiber art, we think of it as being original,” she said, “something that can’t be replicated, because it’s not made from a pattern. It’s just like someone painting a painting, only we use fiber.”
Grisham draws inspiration from everything and anything. It might be a photograph that she sees or even the news. She occasionally creates what she calls political pieces that allow her to express her feelings.
She created a piece called “Tears of Our Nation” after the mass shooting in Orlando, and she recently completed a piece featuring the faces of immigrant children.
Over the years, Grisham has participated in various shows, including the fall show at Shaw Nature Reserve, to sell her fiber art. She doesn’t do that as much any more and plans to add her pieces for sale to her website, www.icandyfiberart. com.
When it comes to her quilts, Grisham said she often gives them away to family, friends and people in need.
“Our guild in St. Louis donates 300 quilts a year to children’s hospitals, Epworth, which is a residential center for kids who have no place to go, and for kids in foster and adoptive care,” said Grisham.
She isn’t one of those quilters who believe quilts are made only to be admired and not used. She does both.
“We have ones we sleep under and ones that hang,” she said. “My kids sleep under them. My dogs and the kids sleep on them.”
It makes sense. If you are constantly generating new quilts, you need to wear them out somehow.