After she graduates from Union High School this spring, Matty Inman wants to go on to become a paramedic, with a plan to bridge over to an RN program and ultimately work as an ER nurse.
She has a leg up on some of her future classmates, having been part of the Health Occupations program through Four Rivers Career Center, which traditionally has given high school seniors with an interest in health care careers a chance to shadow medical professionals at Mercy Hospital Washington.
FRCC and Mercy have expanded that decades-long partnership by actually moving the health occupations classroom space from the Four Rivers campus into the north doctors building on the Mercy campus and creating a new Health Science Innovation Academy.
“It’s all about immersion,” said Andy Robinson, director of FRCC, “having the students immersed here at Mercy in the climate and culture, the atmosphere that we want them to be involved in. Let’s have them right here in the heart of the health care system, that way they can see everything firsthand.
“If a surgeon wants to come down and talk about what they do every day, or there is something going on at the hospital that they want to have a firsthand witness to, they can go and have it.”
The change is not just in the lessons and the opportunities for students, but also in the approach and the atmosphere the students experience.
“We are trying to be very innovative in our approach to teaching,” said Robinson. “Whether that is the physical makeup of the classroom, the philosophy behind the approach, trying to make it 21st century, more of an experience of what they are going to see at a university setting.
“We are trying to get a pathway established, and it will take a couple of years to get it completely rolled out, but their freshman through junior year they have more of the science behind medicine, like with the chemistry or anatomy and physiology, so when they roll into their senior year, to what was traditionally health occupations, now at the hospital they can do a deeper dive, because they’ve had the classes they need to give them the understanding and the knowledge.”
The Health Science Innovation Academy includes two parts. The first are Project Lead the Way biomedical classes offered at FRCC for juniors and seniors.
“Three years ago we started Project Lead the Way Biomedical. It was an introduction to biomedical sciences,” said Robinson. “Then we added a second layer of courses, which was anatomy and physiology. Then this year, we have added a medical intervention and medical innovations class that looks at the science of medicine.”
The second part of the academy is the yearlong health occupations class for seniors, which is now taught at Mercy.
“Health Occupations, historically, has been about the patient care of medicine,” said Robinson, “more of an orientation into the different occupations. I would call it an exploratory class, an exploration of the different careers and a basic introduction to what it takes to be a health care worker.”
Now, as part of the Health Science Innovation Academy, health occupations students will be able to dive deeper into those explorations because they will have had more of the necessary science classes, Robinson explained.
Will Help Mercy Build Up Workforce
The idea for the Health Science Innovation Academy grew out of a conversation Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Hospital Washington, had with Dr. Lori VanLeer, superintendent of the Washington School District, about educating area teachers on the variety of jobs that are available in health care today.
“We have noticed in health care that the labor market is getting tighter and tighter,” said Eoloff. “For a long time now we have seen the need for more nurses, lab techs, radiology techs, you name it, and we’ve been wondering what we’re going to do long-term making sure there are enough future workers in health care out there to continue to meet the growing health care needs in the nation, let alone locally.
“Health care has been expanding and digitizing for many years now, so suddenly there are jobs in health care that involve the need for an IT background, for a coding background that didn’t exist 20 to 30 years ago, because everything was on paper,” said Eoloff. “So teachers who prepare and get kids interested in possibly looking at health care in the future, we worried that they weren’t aware of the breadth and depth of the jobs that exist.”
Dr. VanLeer suggested a teacher conference on the Mercy campus and brought in 40 or 50 teachers to learn about the variety of health care jobs available, what kind of education or training was required for them and also the salary range for them.
Some jobs, like a certified coder, required maybe a year of training after high school with a salary starting in the $20 an hour range, said Eoloff, noting the teachers were surprised at that.
There were other examples too.
“We gave them also a taste of what virtual medicine looks like, and we showed that kids who are really good with computers, laptops and iPads, and who may be really good at conversing with people, we employ them to teach seniors how to use iPads at home so nurses and doctors can check in on them in their home, so that they can keep them healthy and out of the emergency department or not revisiting our hospital,” said Eoloff. “All of a sudden you have kids with a sociology degree or some other humanities degree and there is a need for them to move into navigator roles where they help patients get accustomed to how to use an iPad, how to use technology we are sending them home with to monitor them.”
Looking at the labor market, Mercy has been noticing a couple of trends. Baby boomers are retiring at a rate of about 10,000 a day across the country, but millennials are postponing jumping into careers right away because they are pursuing higher education, said Eoloff.
Also, demographics suggest there are fewer workers coming in to the job market to replace those who are retiring.
“That’s tightening up the labor market, so we realized we have to peak the interest of young adults earlier in their lives about what health care can do for them,” said Eoloff. “It’s a noble profession, but it’s also a good living and it provides such a range of motion on careers.”
Creating the Health Science Innovation Academy has allowed Mercy and FRCC the chance to introduce the next generation of students to what can be a variety of lucrative and rewarding careers, said Jon Sullivan, Mercy’s director of ancillary services.
“Health care jobs are not just doctors and nurses,” said Sullivan. “There are tons of opportunities in health care, and we wanted them to see that and make that investment early, so when they are finished with their education that they look at us as a great place to work.”
Innovative Space
Early on in planning the Health Science Innovation Academy, Eoloff and a team from Mercy visited FRCC, sitting down with VanLeer, Robinson and others in the all-glass “fishbowl” meeting room inside the ultra modern “Confluence” space where students in the CAPS program pitch their ideas to local business leaders.
It reminded Eoloff of similar glass-wall meeting spaces that Mercy had set up to encourage innovative thinking for health care, and a light bulb went off for him.
“Wouldn’t it be better if we could park that classroom here at the hospital and provide them more convenient, better access to hear from speakers who can come in to talk about what they do for a living and how they got ther or connect them for a day with various co-worker disciplines and have them shadow throughout the day,” said Eoloff.
“Wouldn’t it make sense if we would excite students to continue in their health care career pursuit, if they could put their eyes and hands on what it really looks like and be able to even wear the scrubs that doctors and nurses wear.”
The health occupations classroom at Mercy features a large meeting space with tables and chairs where students can learn as a group or hear from an impromptu guest speaker, two smaller glass-enclosed conference rooms where eight or so students can gather around a high-top sleek white table, and another lab-type room with a hospital bed where they can practice skills like CPR.
“It has been so great to have the students here because they have gotten a real life look at what these jobs really are,” said Eoloff. “They can talk with the professional or the technical person about what they do, what it took for them to get there, what they like about their job.”
Dr. VanLeer agreed.
“The space and the access to health care professionals and operations provides the most authentic learning environment for the students,” she said. “From an educational standpoint we are always looking for ways to make learning more relevant and opportunities for students to deeply explore interests.
“Students in this program have interest in the medical field, although they may or may not know exactly the direction they want to go, the course and the setting allows them to gain deeper understandings,” said Dr. VanLeer. “They become more aware of whether or not the field of medicine is a good fit for them and in what area of the field they wish to study further.”
What the Students Have to Say
Shadowing medical professionals has long been a part of the health occupations program, and that continues as part of the Health Science Innovation Academy. For the students — who want to be a trauma nurse, brain surgeon, mental health practitioner and more — they say it’s the best part of their day.
They have been able to observe C-section births, colonoscopies, a tonsillectomy and cardiac caths. They have watched EMS workers in the field by riding along with them in the ambulance. They have visited nursing homes and talked with geriatric patients.
Being up close to the action that way is both exciting and inspiring, the students said.
“I was in the OR, and they were doing a tonsillectomy, and (the doctor) took out the tonsils and put them in my hand,” one student recalled. “I had gloves on and everything, but it was really cool, because he was really interactive with it. I was right there in it, and it was really neat.”
Inman said she was standing on her toes trying to get a better view of the first C-section she was allowed to observe.
“At the first C-section, the staff expected some of the students to pass out, but I was on my toes trying to see more. At the second, there were fewer students and she was able to get a better view.
“I asked if I could get closer, and they said, ‘Come as close as you want, just don’t touch anything,’ and it was really cool because I got to be right next to the patient,” said Inman.
The medical staff are very welcoming to the students coming in to observe. That’s just part of being a teaching hospital, said Leslie Wallace, who teaches health occupations along with Carolyn Kluesner.
Eoloff said there are actually a mix of doctors, nurses and leaders who have a proclivity for teaching and training, and like to do that work.
“They see it as an opportunity to do the thing that brings them joy, not just provide the care, but also teach a new generation,” Eoloff remarked. “These folks love having that time with the students . . . so they plan for it and know their day will run a little longer, but it’s expected, and the hours put in are more joyful.”
Likewise, the patients are always asked first if the students can observe a procedure or visit, and the patient can change their mind at any point.
“The privacy aspect is a big part of what these students are taught in the first semester too,” said Wallace. “And we do that over and over and over again. We can debrief here in the classroom, but still none of that can be taken outside of the classroom, and they are removed from the program if there is any complaint made.”
The health occupations students spend three hours of their school day at Mercy, being immersed in the health care field. It’s helped many realize this is the direction they want to go with their career, and a few realize it’s not what they want to do.
“I’ve learned that I love it, absolutely love it,” remarked Gigi Gore, a senior at Union High School. “I come here and the time goes by so fast, three hours feels like 20 minutes. Then I go back to school and it feels like forever.
“I think this class really shapes you as a person too,” Gore added. “You grow as a person here, not just as a student. ”
“This class has definitely helped us not be shy,” added Inman. “You don’t have time to be shy.”
The students say they have learned the first steps toward getting a job, like how to write a resumé and interact with medical professionals.
“They end up in schools or programs where they meet other students who have never even stepped inside of a hospital yet, and here they have been behind the scenes,” said Kluesner.
Wallace recalled how she was almost 20 years old in nursing school before she was getting a chance to do some of the skills today’s health occ students are doing.
“They walk into their medical program ahead of their peers,” said Wallace. “And they are not afraid to walk up to medical professionals and talk with them. They’ve had to do those things here.”
‘Fast-Paced, High Academics’
Only 62 seniors are accepted into the health occupations program each year, and already Robinson has more than 70 applications. He expects to have 120 total.
To narrow the field, students are interviewed and screened for attendance and discipline.
“We want the best of the best,” Robinson said. “This is fast-paced and high academics, so we are looking for students who have a very solid academic foundation who can handle the caseload because they treat this like a college-level course.
“That goes for integrity and discipline too. Across the board, we are looking for the best of the best,” he remarked.
The Project Lead the Way classes are a great precursor to health occupations, but they are not required, said Wallace.
“We’d like to see that they have taken chemistry or anatomy and physiology, and at least good general math, so geometery, algebra 1 and 2, although that’s not a deal-breaker as much as the sciences,” she said.
The academics portion of the class is actually a years’ worth of learning condensed into one semester, said Kluesner. That is one reason why students are screened to make sure they are capable of handling that level of workload.
For the first semester, the class focuses on sciences and soft skills, said Wallace. Students come to the classroom at Mercy and learn about everything from safety and infection control to confidentiality and legal aspects of health care. They also are certified in CPR and first aid.
“Then the second semester, they begin shadowing and going on the different rotations,” said Wallace. “They shadow 48 days. The other days they are in the classroom or doing community service projects, like vision screenings, dental health and handwashing lessons with area preschoolers. We are always looking for new projects to take on, see what the community needs and wants from us.”
The class includes a lot of reading, projects and writing reports, where the students are expected to use the correct terminology and write in a professional style — like an employee, not like a teenager.
‘These Are Seeds We’ve Planted’
Looking ahead, Eoloff said it will be a few years before Mercy will know the full effect of this long-term investment.
“How we will measure success is what is the number of co-workers hired new into our system about two years from now who happen to have gone to an area high school and participated in this program,” he said. “The school district and we will keep records of that to monitor if we have a higher capture rate of these students coming into health care.
“These are seeds that we’ve planted that we hope to see the fruits of in a couple of years as those kids begin to graduate high school and college,” he said.
Dr. VanLeer said the school district is thankful to Mercy for providing the opportunity for Four Rivers students.
“If we can educate the future workforce and be clear about what opportunities are available to them in their own community, they are more likely to return to work here,” she said. “That is a win for everyone, especially in light of the shortage and tremendous need for health care workers here and across the country.
“We will grow and learn as we move forward,” she added. “The first year has been rewarding and we appreciate the opportunity to ‘think differently’ about education along with the help of partners like Mercy.”