Jocelyn Coyle will be a senior at Union High School this fall, so naturally she’s thinking about the type of career she’ll have one day.
During a recent career day at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, Coyle told Karen Bryan, education programs coordinator, that she was coming for her job, and nothing could have made Bryan more proud.
“I was excited to hear that,” Bryan remarked with a smile. “Hopefully she’ll stick with it.”
The two have known each each other since Coyle was in fourth grade and joined Shaw’s Habitat Helpers youth ecology program, which Bryan oversees.
Coyle stayed with the program through fifth grade and then advanced into the H2O program for middle schoolers. Now plans are for Coyle to spend some time shadowing Bryan on the job.
Looking back, Coyle credits Habitat Helpers and H2O with introducing her to activities she normally wouldn’t have tried and experiences that she enjoyed so much that she hopes to make a career of them.
“It opened my eyes to the outdoors, and I gained a lot of experience, while having fun,” she said.
That is the whole purpose of Habitat Helpers, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
The free ecology-based program encourages students to build knowledge of the natural world through hands-on activities. Students explore prairies, woodlands and aquatic communities. They also collect, clean and spread native seeds to create and expand a pollinator savannah garden.
Meetings are typically held the first Saturday of each month, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., from September to May. Students also help with Prairie Day and the Spring Wildflower Market.
Applications for fourth- and fifth-grade students who are interested in enrolling in Habitat Helpers this school year are due by Thursday, Aug. 8. Parents should contact Bryan at karen.bryan@mobot.org or 314-577-9523 for an application.
Initially Limited to Fifth-Graders in Meramec Valley
When Habitat Helpers began in 1994, it was limited to fifth-grade students in the Meramec Valley School District.
“It was a way to give back to the local kids,” said Bryan.
The club met once a month during the school year (taking off in December) to do outdoor activities, like restoring native prairie lands by collecting seeds from native plants, which they would process, stratify and plant in the greenhouse and ultimately replant in a prairie site on the grounds. They kept journals to document the plants’ progress.
Over the years, the program evolved to include fourth- and fifth-graders from all over the St. Louis metro area, mainly because more children were asking and wanting to participate, said Bryan.
Enrollment has always been limited to around a dozen students, at most. If more students than that apply, Bryan keeps them on a waiting list in case someone drops out. Students are asked not to miss more than two meetings.
“I like to keep the group small because I really want them to have that personalized experience,” said Bryan. “I want to get to know those children. Some years when we had bigger groups I felt I didn’t get to know the kids.”
The meetings include hands-on activity involving the different ecosystems at Shaw Nature Reserve — the prairie, the woodlands, wetlands, aquatic systems.
“They are going out there with nets; they’re trying to catch things, identify them. It’s hands on,” said Bryan, noting that some of the activities are taken directly from the school programs that Shaw offers, but allowing the Habitat Helpers to delve deeper into the lesson.
The monthly topic or activity also can be tailored to the particular group of students enrolled each year, said Bryan.
“We have an outline at the beginning of the year, but we know if we get a group in here and they are just totally into acquatics, say, then we will gear more to that,” she said.
She also may use current events, like an oil spill or a wildfire, to inspire a lesson or activity. The goal is to help children understand and appreciate the bigger picture.
“We want you to learn something, but want you to take it further out. We encourage the kids to try things at their house or their school,” said Bryan.
“Even if this isn’t going to be your career, I want you to have that appreciation for nature and what it provides and what is lost when it’s destroyed — ‘Oh, there goes the woods I used to play in just so they can make a shopping center.’ What is being lost with that happening?”
Ten years ago Shaw added the H2O program for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders who had completed Habitat Helpers, but were still eager to continue their exploration and learning.
For a short time, Shaw also offered a program for high school students, but enrollment was less reliable, so now it is offering an apprenticeship program for teens who want to stay involved.
“It will be a role where they can come in and help teach,” said Bryan.
Success Stories
Madison McKinley, who will be a freshman at Union High School this fall, is one of the students who has completed Habitat Helpers and H2Os and is now looking to be an apprentice in Shaw’s education department.
Bryan knew McKinley was hooked on the program four years ago when she joined Habitat Helpers as a fifth-grader and asked her mom about getting some owl pellets for her and her friends to dissect as an activity at her birthday party.
“She absolutely loves it,” her mom, Sarah McKinley, said. “There have been several times she has missed other conflicting activities to go to Habitat Helpers. It’s always No. 1 on her list.
“They do so many fun and educational activities centered around nature and outdoors . . . such as collecting maple syrup, collecting and redistributing seeds, identifying animals by their scat, hiking, working the flower sale and Prairie Days.”
Bryan estimates as many as 500 students have participated in Habitat Helpers over the last 25 years. Several have been inspired to build a career around the experience. Others have simply gained a deeper appreciation for nature.
Bryan considers all of them success stories.
“Kids are away from the computers and devices. They are out doing things; they are out in nature and a lot of times doing things they didn’t realize they could do,” she said, noting one of the more popular activities that the students in Habitat Helpers do was a “survival weekend” that involves working with a partner and using a map, compass and directions to navigate through the property and find their way to a specified destination.
“We would all spend the nights in the log cabins that were in the park and would build fires and cook our suppers. Those were always my favorite weekends,” said Dillon Bowers, who joined Habitat Helpers in fourth grade and continued through his sophomore year of high school ( 2003-2009).
He also really enjoyed working the festivals, like Prairie Days.
“We had the opportunity to share what we learned and inform the public,” said Bowers, who now works as a police officer in St. Louis County. “We would work booths and show people how to throw hatchets and use atlatls, how the pioneers built sod houses and how the Native Americans built teepees.”
Looking back, he credits Habitat Helpers with helping him grow and mature.
“It provided me with a lot of great experiences and memories that I will cherish forever,” said Bowers. “I earned a greater respect and understanding for nature and wildlife, as well as for the people who dedicate their lives to protecting it and teaching others about it.
“I believe the program helped make me who I am today. I developed a great work ethic from the program at an early age and learned the value of hard work.”
His mom, Beth Bowers, said she appreciates that the program teaches kids how to preserve and appreciate nature and how to work together with other kids.
“I found that Dillon thrived in several ways by being a part of this program,” she said. “He learned how to survive in nature using things that are safe to the environment. Karen (Bryan) and the other instructors made a huge impact on Dillon and how he looked at nature. They were like another set of parents/friends to him. He respected them and all they did for each child.
“I feel the Habitat Helpers program made Dillon responsible, respectful and eager to learn about nature,” said Beth Bowers. “Dillon was raised into a family of hunters, and their teachings went along with his upbringing at home as well.”
At her desk, Bryan keeps a framed copy of an old school assignment written by a past Habitat Helpers member:
“Mrs. Bryan excited a passion in me for learning about conservation and science,” it reads. “Now I am very interested in pursuing an education in conservation, maybe as a scientist or something in ecology or a conservation officer.
“Even if I don’t go that route in my future, I know now that I will never lose my love of learning about science and nature.”
That student has graduated from college now and moved on, but seeing his note every day reminds her of the difference the Habitat Helpers program can have on children.