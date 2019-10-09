Franklin County has the largest traditional 4-H enrollment in the state. There are 20 clubs here with more than 600 students and 200 volunteers. Children as young as 5 can join the Clover Kids program, and ages 8 to 18 are eligible for 4-H. For more information on the different clubs around Franklin County, contact the University of Missouri Extension Office at 636-583-5141 or email Tanner Adkins at tadkins@missouri.edu.