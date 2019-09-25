Kathy Skrivan, president of the Union Kiwanis Club, was working a Halloween event last year, handing out candy to young children, when one little girl who was in second or third grade noticed the Kiwanis logo on her shirt.
“Oh, Kiwanis! You gave me all my books!” Skrivan recalls the young girl, who had participated as a preschooler in the club’s Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) program, exclaiming.
It was a moment of joy for Skrivan and validation for the Union Kiwanis Club, which for 40 years now has been “Improving the World, One Child, One Community at a Time.”
Since the club was organized in 1979, the Union Kiwanis Club has donated more than $268,000 and given more than 58,573 hours on service projects like RIF that benefit the community.
And as the club prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special dinner and program this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Union Senior Center, it has never been stronger.
Membership is at an all-time high of 76, and Dave Sutton, one of the club’s charter members who is still active, was quick to point out that the real membership number is much greater when you include the local youth groups that Kiwanis supports — the K Kids at both Beaufort and Clark-Vitt elementary schools, the Builders clubs at both Union Middle School and Immaculate Conception School, and Key Club at Union High School.
Skrivan said she thinks a big part of the success of the Union Kiwanis Club, aside from the open and friendly nature of the members, is its flexibility, particularly for young adults who want to join.
“There’s no ‘have to’ with our meetings,” she said. “You don’t ‘have to’ attend. Our manta is ‘Do what you can, when you can.’ And I think we have really attracted members because of that.
“We have members in their mid-20s all the way up to 93 years old.”
And when the Union Kiwanis Club says its motto is supporting children, that begins with their own meetings. They don’t mind parents bringing their children to meetings, and they understand that parents may have to miss evening meetings because of activities or events with their children.
“We have actively recruited young people,” said Rich Sandoval, charter member and past president.
The Sandoval family actually represents one of the Union Kiwanis Clubs’ legacy memberships, with three generations now involved — Rich and his wife, Earlaine, their daughter, Katie, and now their grandson at the high school level.
Today the Union Kiwanis Club is the largest of the eight clubs in area, which includes clubs in Washington, St. Clair, Cuba, St. James, Waynesville and two in Rolla.
Sponsored by St. Clair Kiwanis
The Union Kiwanis Club got its start in 1979 with help from Del Wachter and members of the St. Clair Kiwanis Club. Union’s first organized meeting was held March 27, 1979, at Brander’s Steakhouse and its charter gathering was held June 9 that year at the American Legion Hall in Union. The first president was Neil Knight.
The first women members joined the club in 1989, led by Sondra Jackson, Earlaine Sandoval (who is still a member) and Barb Wisman.
The very first woman to be a Mo-Ark (Missouri-Arkansas) District Governor was Velma Wachter, a member of the Union Kiwanis. Her term was 1999 to 2000.
Currently Union Kiwanis Club meetings are held twice a month, on the first and third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Union Fire Protection District Station 1, 1401 W. Springfield Ave. in Union. They also hold lunchtime recap meetings on Thursday at various restaurants.
The meetings are both productive and fun, said Linda Schneider, assistant secretary. She noted how one member, Don Leupold, a past Mo-Ark District Governor, actually moved to the Union area after he retired, in part because he wanted to get involved with the Union Kiwanis Club.
Skrivan agreed.
“Visitors to our meetings are in awe at how they are,” she remarked.
There are no boundaries in Kiwanis for what club anyone has to join, Skrivan noted. You don’t have to live in Union just to join the Union club.
Long List of Projects
Skrivan said she believes one reason the club has been able to attract and retain so many younger members is that the group is always flexible and open to new ideas.
“We never say, ‘Oh, that’s not possible,’ or ‘We’ve done that,’ ” she said.
The club has noticed that millennials typically prefer hands-on activities over attending meetings, “so we make provisions for that,” said Sutton.
“People who can’t come to meetings, but they have an idea, if they want to get three or four people to help them, then they have a committee and that activity is a go. Tell us what you need,” he said.
The Union Kiwanis Club sponsors more than 50 projects each year, so there is a wide variety of things for people to get involved with.
“If you don’t like one, there’s always something else,” Skrivan remarked. “And if you know of a need, we are open to helping with it.”
“Come talk to us; we’ll figure out how to do it,” said Sutton.
Over the years, the club has given more than $55,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from UHS, more than $9,000 to the Book Buzz youth literacy program and nearly $8,600 for Reading Is Fundamental.
Every Christmas season, the club provides food baskets, makes and fills Christmas stockings and gifts for preschool-aged children in the Union School District, and provides manpower for the Angel Tree Program, delivering Christmas presents to people in need around the community.
The club contributes to Franklin County Habitat for Humanity, both in funds and volunteer work, the Wildcat Foodpack Program, which it founded, and Operation Clean Stream by providing liability insurance for the some 200-plus river cleaners (many Kiwanis members among them) as they clean more than 130 miles of river.
The club also participates in the free weekly community meal served at First Presbyterian Church in Union and serve as Project United Volunteers, cleaning areas of Union.
The club hosts a youth photo contest each spring and a Founders Day three-on-three basketball contest.
And club members say they have endless fun while doing all of these things. They think of each other as family and get together for a number of social events, like game nights and breakfast on the river, just for fun.
Youth Organizations
Sutton said the Kiwanis projects he is most proud of are the youth organizations in the schools. As the new K Kids coordinator for the entire Mo-Ark area, he has a new perspective on the difference these groups make for students, helping them to develop leadership skills and learn the value of community service.
He said he’s careful to serve as a mentor and not project his own ideas onto their work. A project the K Kids at Beaufort organized recently proved why.
They wanted to hold an in-house clothing drive, where students donate clothes so other students could “shop” at no cost. Sutton didn’t expect the project was going to be successful, but he didn’t say no or tamp down the students’ enthusiasm.
In the end, he was the who learned a lesson.
“They had so many clothes, and it was such a big success,” he said. “We took 20 or more bags filled with clothes to other places to give away.”
The purpose of the youth clubs is to let the students run with their ideas and learn from them, if they are successful or if they are not.
“We believe in student empowerment,” Sandoval remarked.
Sutton recalled one time when one of the youth groups wanted to hold a bake sale to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. Sutton didn’t have a lot of confidence that a bake sale would bring in much money, but in the end, the students collected $550.
But perhaps the greatest success of all of those kinds of activities and projects is the excitement they generate in the students, said Sutton. It leaves them wanting to do more, and that’s really special.
At the meeting last year to organize a Builders Club at Immaculate Conception, the club was so popular with students that there wasn’t enough space in the room for all of the kids who wanted to join, said Skrivan.
“That just warms your heart,” she remarked.
Three Playgrounds
Thinking back over the last 40 years Sandoval said he is particularly proud of the three playgrounds the Union Kiwanis Club has helped build. The first was a fort made of sandbags across from Clark-Vitt Elementary, the second involved members assembling equipment near a subdivision on the south side of town, and the most recent was a special needs and use playground in Veterans Memorial Park in Union.
The club raised nearly $250,000 to create the playground, and members also showed up to help build and install the equipment as well.
For Sandoval, that’s a source of pride, not just because it’s a really neat playground, “but also because we mobilized the community, the business community, individual donors, everybody, firefighters, the police, cheerleaders, elementary kids, elementary teachers, soccer teams, to help us put it up.”
Operation Clean Stream
Operation Clean Stream is one of Skrivan’s favorite Kiwanis projects.
“It’s the one that got me involved,” she said. “I was invited to an Operation Clean Stream. These two (Sandoval and Sutton) were there, and they were so open and welcoming, so friendly. It sold me.”
The Union Kiwanis Club has been participating in Operation Clean Stream for 34 years, providing two teams to work its 6-mile section of the Bourbeuse River. They also have members who help clean the Missouri River in Washington.
Field Day
Every spring the club organizes a field day for students at Autumn Hill State School and Rainbow Activity Center, and Schneider said it’s always a fun day.
Similar to a mini-Special Olympics, Field Day includes various competitions, like a wheelchair assisted 20-yard run, to win medals and ribbons. There is an opening flag ceremony, marching on the field and the high school choir sings, said Schneider.
High school students and health occupations students from Four Rivers Career Center provide assistence. There’s a lot of cheering and smiling, and it’s just a feel-good day for everyone, said Schneider.
International Projects
As much as the Union Kiwanis Club does for the local community, members also contribute to the international projects.
In 2014, the Union Kiwanis Club pledged to raise $37,500 toward the $110 million goal for Project Eliminate, a Kiwanis International project to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT) around the world. The pledge was for five years, but the Union club was able to reach and exceed that goal in four.
That was the club’s second worldwide service project with Kiwanis International. Several years earlier the club contributed $1,225 to Kiwanis International’s Iodine Deficiency Disorders project to help eliminate mental and developmental disorders.
For more information, go to www.unionkiwanis.org.