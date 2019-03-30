‘Hope for One Heart’

Maggie Mahoney, who will turn 12 next week, was born with a severe heart defect that left her with only three working chambers rather than the usual four. As a result, she had three major heart surgeries — at 6 days old, 6 months old and 2 1/2 — and, to this day, she routinely has cardiac catheterization procedures that serve as “tune-ups.”
Physically speaking, Maggie’s heart isn’t strong enough to let her do some things, but figuratively speaking, it is the strongest thing about her.
Last November, when kids everywhere were beginning to make lists of things they hoped to see under the tree come Christmas morning, Maggie was flipping through a charitable gift catalog when she came across a listing for congenital heart surgery for an orphan in need.
“I want to do this,” she told her mom, Faith Mahoney.
The required donation was $5,000, but rather than direct her daughter to any of the more reasonably priced donations, Faith agreed to help her accomplish that, but for an orphanage in China, a country where the family had a personal connection.
Three years earlier the Mahoneys, Villa Ridge, had adopted their youngest daughter, Cora, from Beijing, China. Like Maggie, she had been born with a congenital heart defect and had already undergone two surgeries, but was desperately in need of a third, which she had in Boston, Mass.
Today, Cora is happy and healthy, and the Mahoneys want to make that possible for another infant born with a heart defect who is now clinging to life in a medical foster home similar to the one where Cora was, so they are raising $10,000 for The Little House of Brave orphanage in Beijing, China.
Already, Maggie has raised more than $4,000 by selling baseball hats featuring the campaign logo, “Hope for 1 Heart,” and doing odd jobs like cleaning and babysitting for neighbors and friends.
Next month, the youth group at Maggie’s church, First Evangelical Free Church in Villa Ridge, will hold a trivia night Saturday, April 13, to benefit the cause, and Maggie will have a vendor booth at the BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival in Downtown Washington April 26-28 where she will be selling homemade Maggie Jane’s Cookies for Hope, using their favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe.
Maggie is hopeful that she will reach the $10,000 goal by the end of the month, but if she doesn’t, she will just keep raising money until she does.
“I think she’ll get there,” said Faith. “But we need lots of people to come to the barbecue festival. We will have a donation jar there, but they also can buy cookies and the hats that we have left. Or they can go online to make a donation at www.morningstar.foundation/hopeforoneheart/.
Family of Five
Ryan and Faith Mahoney were not looking to expand their family when Faith came across Cora’s adoption information. The family already had four children, including a son, Reid, they had adopted from Korea.
But Faith found herself looking at their adoption agency’s website, where she saw Cora’s face. The children in need of adoption were listed by birthday, and Cora happened to share a birthday with the family’s third child, Evie.
“Then I noticed her special need,” said Faith, noting it listed Cora’s diagnosis as being the same as Maggie’s.
Their heart conditions actually turned out to be a little bit different, but regardless, Faith’s heart was already open.
She shared Cora’s story with Maggie, and they agreed to pray that the little girl would find a family, although Maggie, who was 8 or 9 at the time, asked why they couldn’t adopt her themselves.
“With four kids, I just really felt like we were done,” said Faith. “But God didn’t let it go and continued to put her in my mind. So I talked with Ryan about it. He was pretty floored. He said he needed two weeks to process it.
“Then before the two weeks were over, he came back and said, ‘God has changed my no to yes.’ So she became ours.”
Cora was 2 1/2 when she came home in December 2013, less than nine months after the family started the adoption process.
“She had received good medical care in China,” said Faith, “but the medical records don’t necessarily follow them well through the different steps. So we didn’t know exactly what her diagnosis was.”
Cora’s heart required a totally different repair than Maggie’s had.
“Maggie’s heart functions as a single ventricle, so instead of having two atriums and two ventricles— a four-chamber heart — Maggie’s functions as a three-chamber heart,” said Faith. “The repair they were able to do for Cora allowed them to use the small ventricle that she did have, so her heart functions as a four-chamber heart. And she’s doing better than we ever could have imagined.”
But at one point, Cora was very close to not making it.
“When she arrived at her foster home in Beijing, she was very close to dying,” said Faith. “There were plans to get her to the hospital . . . they were trying to get her stronger. She almost died in the foster home before they got her to the hospital.
“For many of these kids, it is an emergent situation,” Faith stressed. “They need the surgery. Therefore, Little House of Brave needs the finances to be able to provide that for them.”
‘Hope for One Heart’
Faith was familiar with The Little House of Brave through Facebook and the adoption community on social media. Although Cora wasn’t adopted from that orphanage, the doctor who performed her heart surgeries in China is the same one who performs surgeries for the children at The Little House of Brave.
The orphange, which is part of Morning Star Foundation, is run by a young American woman, Meredith Toering.
Only a handful of children are placed in the orphanage, said Maggie.
“They’re all kids with congenital heart defects. The sickest of the sick,” she said. “These are all heart babies and kids who other orphanages and other hospitals have said there is no hope for. So they go to this home and she (Meredith) advocates for them.”
Maggie’s campaign theme of “Hope for One Heart” not only tells the purpose of the fund drive, but also is a nod to Cora, whose middle name is Hope.
“The goal is to provide surgery for one kiddo’s heart, and that surgery truly gives them hope for life,” said Faith. “Without that surgery, they cannot live.”
“And it gives them more certainty too of being adopted,” added Maggie.
‘God Causes All Things to Work Together’
The photos hanging on the walls of Maggie’s bedroom tell the story of her life and what’s important to her — family and friends. She has photos of her with her nurses and doctors, with a family friend she met through their adoption circle and then visited in Thailand, with her sisters and brothers . . .
Although she’s not even 12 yet, Maggie already has developed a path for her life that she wants to follow. Her dream is to become a nurse and go to work as a missionary in China. It’s a path she believes God set her on even before she was born.
“Romans 8:28 says, ‘God causes all things to work together for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose.’ That brings everything together,” said Maggie.
“When Cora was on the ‘Holds’ page, Mom and Dad said they were done (having children), but there was this little girl, and God kept bringing her up,” she said. “If I didn’t have a heart defect, I probably wouldn’t want to go to China to be a missionary and a nurse . . . It has shaped my whole life.”
Faith said that Bible passage has helped Maggie see God’s plan for her.
“Romans 8:28 has shown Maggie everything, things are hard. She can’t always do the same things everybody else does — she gets tired easier and her endurance is not the same; she has doctors appointments and procedures. It’s hard,” said Faith. “But this right here shows her how God is using every piece of it.
“If it weren’t for our experience with Maggie we wouldn’t have known about heart defects, first of all. It’s also what let us know we could handle this (with Cora). That’s what allowed us to say yes. That’s something we’ve been able to show her too. What we’ve gone through as a family has brought us to this.
“Now Cora has brought us and Maggie to Hope for One Heart and what we’re doing,” said Faith.
For more information on Hope for One Heart, people can go to www.facebook.com/hopeforoneheart.
To register for the Trivia Night at First Evangelical Free Church, 480 Highway AT in Villa Ridge, people can email elizabethmhoneycutt@gmail.com.
To make a direct donation to Hope for One Heart or learn more about the Morning Star Foundation, people can go to https://morningstar.foundation/hopeforoneheart/.