Sheila Mueller, left, and Rebecca Feltmann hold up photos of family members they lost to suicide. For Sheila, it was her husband, Tony, and for Rebecca it was her stepsister, Lindsey. The women, who both have a background in nursing, have completed training to serve as co-facilitators of a new Suicide Loss Support Group meeting the first Monday of every month at the Washington Public Library, 410 Lafayette St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. They hope to add a second meeting each month in Eureka.