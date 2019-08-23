Jennifer (Jones) Patrick thought of it as a teachable moment the day she and her children noticed a robin’s nest and eggs in the tree just a few steps from their front door in Webster Groves.
This was spring 2015, and the timing was perfect, Patrick recalled. At the time, in her daughter’s preschool class, the children happened to be building bird houses and making up songs to sing to the birds.
That day at home after noticing the bird’s nest, Patrick, a 1990 graduate of Washington High School and the daughter of Bob and Nancy Jones, Washington, who previously owned J&W Cycles, lifted up her two young children so they could peek inside to see the activity. Later the family began doing “field research” on behavior, eating and nesting patterns of robins.
It was a fun experience for the family to share together. In due time, the baby robins grew up and flew away, but they left something behind — a story.
“Nesting Neighbors” follows a family like Patrick’s as they discover a mama robin making a nest in a tree in their yard and then notice days later that she has laid three bright blue eggs. The children chart the time it takes the eggs to hatch and how the mama and papa robins car for them, guarding and feeding them.
In the end, after the baby birds fly away, the children sing a song they wrote for the birds and hope new neighbors will move in the next spring.
Published by StoryBook Genius, based in Augusta, “Nesting Neighbors” is Patrick’s first children’s picture book. Launched earlier this summer at BookCon in New York City, “Nesting Neighbors” will be the featured book for story time this Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Neighborhood Reads bookstore, 401 Lafayette St., in Downtown Washington.
Patrick will be on hand to read the story, sign copies of the book and talk to people about her experience.
‘Let’s See Where This Goes’
For years, Patrick, who has a degree in special education and has worked in the education field for more than 20 years, currently in the school publishing market as a project manager for K-12 curriculum development, had been reading picture books to her children, often wondering if she could write one of her own.
“It was always kind of in the back of my mind,” she said. “I always had that desire, but I never had the story inspiration until that one spring that we had the birds’ nest.”
Slowly, she began typing words into a blank Word document, adding to it or editing it whenever she felt inspired.
“It was just something I kept coming back to a little at a time,” said Patrick, noting there was a lot of editing involved.
For a long time she wasn’t sure where the story would lead, if it had the potential to become a published book or remain just another file on her computer.
“It was always a maybe in my mind, a ‘Let’s see where this goes,’ ” Patrick remarked.
After enough of the story was complete, Patrick shared it with her husband, who encouraged her to keep going. And when she had the story to the point she felt it was complete, she began researching how to go about getting it published.
She compiled a list of children’s book publishers who accepted unrepresented and first-time authors. Again, she was in no hurry.
“I was doing a few here and there,” she said. “I would send two inquiries off, wait a couple of months, and then try a few more. I did that for about six months.”
Then she read an article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about local authors, including Shelley Michael, whose book “All Aboard” was published by StoryBook Genius Publishing, which was based in St. Louis at the time.
“I looked it up, sent in a manuscript, and three months later I heard back,” said Patrick.
Children’s Book Publisher Now Based in Augusta
Founded in 2013 by Nate Hartung, StoryBook Genius specializes in children’s books.
“Our mission is to marry the nimble, innovative style of a start-up with storytelling traditions of the best children’s book publishers, resulting in brilliantly illustrated books that help expand minds, open hearts and ignite curiosity in readers of all ages,” the website, www.sbgpublishing.com, reads.
The company has published books from more than 40 authors from all over the country, including “Ira: Science Fair Winner” by Ira Flatow of NPR’s “Science Friday,” and “VR Space Explorers: Titans Black Cat,” the first book in a new series by astronomer Dr. Bruce Betts, a business partner of Bill Nye the Science Guy.
Both books are currently available on Caribu, an interactive reading app that integrates children’s picture books into a shared screen video-call, allowing grandparents, for example, to read a bedtime story to their grandchildren long distance. They will be available in print this fall.
Hartung and his family moved to Augusta from St. Louis four years ago and brought the StoryBook Genius business with them. His parents recently moved to Washington.
Currently the company is in the process of renovating a building at 219 Jackson St. in Augusta to use as a creative space. Most of the company’s workforce is project based and distributed around the country or even overseas.
Hartung, who came to children’s book publishing with a background in business and technology, as well as a law degree, said his experience with technology is allowing StoryBook Genius to do some innovative things in the publishing industry.
“We are doing a lot with less basically,” he said, noting his company doesn’t have a giant warehouse space or 500 employees . . . We don’t keep a lot of full-time staff.”
At StoryBook Genius, the number of employees varies by project, he said.
The company publishes an average of 24 books a year with a focus on direct-to-reader sales, mainly through websites. “Nesting Neighbors,” however, is available at Neighborhood Reads in Washington.
StoryBook Genius welcomes unsolicited author submissions through its website.
For manuscripts that are accepted, SBG works with the authors on editing and polishing the story before it is published.
SBG is not a self-publishing business, although it does work with authors who do want to self-publish, said Hartung.
“We have a design house called Yip Jar, and we do work for self-published authors who just want to self-publish,” he said. “We do book design for them. We also do book design for other companies that don’t have a children’s book arm.”
Hartung said the biggest misconceptions people have about children’s picture books is that writing them is easy.
“But it’s probably one of the most challenging, because it has to be succinct but also engaging enough to hold the child’s attention,” he explained. “There really is an art to writing a good children’s picture book.”
Although SBG accepts unsolicited manuscripts, the vast majority of them are not accepted for publishing, said Hartung, noting that’s true of the industry at large.
“When we look at an author, we are looking for books that we think have authenticity with that author,” he said.
They saw that with Patrick and her story “Nesting Neighbors.”
It’s a simple story with a sequence of events that kids and families can relate to.
More ‘Neighbors’ Are Possible
With “Nesting Neighbors” now in print, Patrick is looking ahead to the possibility of writing more children’s picture books, particularly ones that relate to other neighbors in nature.
Because it took four years to get the book from Patrick’s head into print, her children have outgrown the picture book genre and are now more chapter-book readers. But they were excited to see their family’s experience told in a book format.
Patrick said, looking back at the story now, her favorite part is the song the children sing at the end. It echoes the songs that her daughter’s class was creating back in 2015 when the story first emerged.
“The kids in the book are just so invested in the birds and finding out more about them and observing,” said Patrick. “That’s my favorite part.”
With “Nesting Neighbors,” Patrick hopes to inspire other children and family members to be curious about, and respect, their nesting neighbors.
For more information, go to http://jenniferpatrickauthor.com or www.sbgpublishing.com.