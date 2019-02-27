Morgan Stout, 8, and her parents Elisha and Michael Stout, Pacific, brought more than 200 hats, scarves, gloves, warm socks and hygiene products to The Harvest Table’s free weekly meal Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ where anyone who was in need was welcome to take items. From left are Mary Price, Michele Boland and Jane Rembusch, all with Harvest Table; Elisha, Morgan and Michael Stout; and Karen Dawson, Harvest Table.