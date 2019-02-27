There is no age requirement for being a humanitarian. There’s only a heart requirement.
And 8-year-old Morgan Stout, daughter of Elisha and Michael Stout, Pacific, proved she has it when, during one of the bitter cold snaps earlier this month, she told her parents she wanted to do something to help people who are homeless.
“I think God just put it in my heart,” Morgan, a second-grader at Zitzman Elementary, told The Missourian.
So with the help of her parents, Morgan placed collection boxes at three locations — Junie Moon and the White Rose restaurants in Union and B&H Market in Pacific — and posted a video of Morgan asking people to donate hats, scarves, gloves and warm socks.
In two weeks’ time, more than 200 new and gently used items had been donated. Last Saturday, the Stout family brought them to The Harvest Table, the free community meal served at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Washington every Saturday evening from 5 to 6 p.m.
The Stouts had contacted the Franklin County Children’s Resource Board to ask for ways they could help people who are homeless, and the FCCRB put them in touch with the Franklin County Homeless Taskforce, who suggested they contact the Harvest Table, because it sees the largest number of homeless people in the area weekly.
Morgan’s parents are proud of their young daughter, not just for her compassion, but for her determination.
“We are just really proud and we are really hoping that she sees these acts of kindness make a difference,” said Elisha Stout. “Even an 8-year-old with an idea can have an impact.”
Karen Dawson, one of the Harvest Table leaders and a retired teacher who taught Leadership among other things at Washington High School, said she was impressed by Morgan’s vision and follow-through.
“I was thinking we might get a couple of bags of hats and gloves because she’s 8,” said Dawson. “But as I talked to Elisha a little more along the line, I realized this had gotten bigger than anything I had anticipated, and she did this really quickly.
“When I taught Leadership classes at Washington High School, my kids had to do service because I felt if you teach a young person to give, they become full of service the rest of their lives. And I do believe this young lady is a shining example of that.
“And to have her come take a proactive step with us, I think it’s the most incredible story of a great young lady who’s going to do great things.”