Thanks to the donations from two area families and the Mercy Foundation, Mercy Hospital Washington has purchased a CuddleCot. It is a specially developed cooling bassinet that allows a family to spend the “gift of time” with a stillborn child. The CuddleCot is in honor of babies Flora Peltonen and Colby O’Dell. Pictured, from left, are Hannah Peltonen, Jessica O’Dell, Jessica Steffens, RN, BSN and coordinator of Mercy HeartPrints support group, and Chandra Alsop, RN, nurse manager of the Labor and Delivery Department at Mercy. Submitted Photo.