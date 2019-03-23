Years ago when Rachel Moore was earning a degree in sociology/anthropology from Truman State University, she was looking forward to landing a job working with animals. And she did.
Moore worked both for the Saint Louis Zoo as a zookeeper in the Great Apes area and for Grant’s Farm, where she led animal shows. But now Moore is using that same sociology background to feed another interest — fiction writing.
Moore, the daughter of Jim and Karen Swederska, Washington, and Debbie and Fred Travis, Labadie, and a 1997 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, has just had her first novel published by Olympia Publishers out of London, England.
“The Space Between” is a coming of age story about two boys, Nick and Sam, who are best friends but come from very different backgrounds and circumstances — one has a really good home life, and the other not so good.
“We meet them when they are young and follow them until they are about 16 and they are getting into some very grown-up problems,” said Moore, noting the story explores how Nick and Sam use their friendship to get through that.
“It’s how their different home circumstances shape how they feel about themselves, how they feel about their friendships and how they grow up together,” she said.
“Growing up, Sam spent most of his time at Nick’s house because of his ‘situation’ at home . . . which was getting harder to bear and to hide,” the synopsis reads. “He was like a shadow at home, but a second son at Nick’s household. At 16 years old, events begin to collide into a terrifying climax, where the power of friendship is the only thing that can pull them through. The ultimate question is asked of them, ‘Just how far would you go to save someone you love?’ ”
The book title comes from a couple of lines in the story:
“What was the space between friendship and family? One drop of blood and all the rest, between right and wrong, the space between what was good and needed and what was pure evil?”
Moore, who minored in English and psychology in college, has known she wanted to be a writer since she was 2 years old.
“Apparently I used to dictate stories for my mom to write down until I learned to write for myself,” said Moore. “And I was always trying to make money. I would write stories and then try to sell them to my parents.
“I’ve been writing just for fun all my life . . . fiction, short stories, poetry — I have dabbled in everything, but fiction is where I think my strength is,” she said. “It’s definitely the one I enjoy writing the most.”
Moore credits Chuck Bright, who taught a creative writing class at SFBRHS when she was a student there, with really giving her the push she needed to tackle writing her first novel. A hallmark of Bright’s class was encouraging his students to enter national writing contests, which Moore often did. And although she never won any awards that way, it taught her about perseverence.
“The experience of doing that helped me,” she said, noting Bright made sure his students understood that rejection was part of the process. “He taught that as well. He said, ‘You’re gonna get rejected, and it’s going to happen a lot,’ but he told us not to take it personally and just keep pushing.”
Through social media, Moore has kept in touch with Bright, who wrote a novel of his own.
“He has been an inspiration to me,” she said. “I’ve asked him for advice, and he’s been an amazing resource.”
Moore started writing “The Space Between” three years ago, but at one point put it down and didn’t work on it for more than year. When she went back to it, however, the story came together quickly.
She made her main characters young boys as a way to challenge herself as a writer, she said.
“When I start a book I don’t necessarily know where it’s going to go,” said Moore. “I’m on a journey with the reader. I don’t really know what’s going to happen next, which makes it really exciting to write.”
The story developed as she got to know her own characters.
Getting Published
As a writer, Moore said it has always been her dream to have a professional publishing company represent her work. So once she finished writing “The Space Between,” she began the work of getting it noticed. She did online research regarding which publishing companies would most likely be interested in this genre, and then sent off query letters, synopses or sample chapters — whatever they preferred.
“I got a lot of rejections,” Moore admitted.
At the same time she was reaching out to publishing companies, Moore also was sending out letters to literary agents, trying to catch their interest.
“I thought I’d go at it from both ends, but I wasn’t having a lot of luck, when this company Olympia out of London decided to take a chance on me,” she said. “They are known for taking a chance on unknown writers. They’ve been absolutely phenomenal to work with.”
Initially, Olympia requested three sample chapters of the story and then a month later they asked for the full manuscript. Moore was excited, but also nervous.
“I’d never gone this far before, so I tried not to get my hopes up,” she said. “I believe it’s like 80 percent of what they get they turn down. So I sent that to them with a hope and a prayer, and a month later they said they would be willing to publish it.”
Olympia is helping with marketing for the book, which is around 300 pages long. They have provided her with bookmarks and posters that she can distribute, and they had the book added online to Amazon.com. They also have sent the book to national bookstores to generate interest in ordering copies for their shelves, and Moore follows up with personal visits to those stores.
“I actually went to a couple of Barnes and Noble (bookstores) just to introduce myself and give them my information, and they said, ‘OK, we’ll put your book on the top of the list to look at,’ ” said Moore. “From there some of the Barnes and Nobles have actually been ordering it, and you can see it on their shelves, which is super cool.
“I totally went to visit my book,” she said, with a grin, noting she even took a photo of her posing at a bookstore pointing to her book on the shelf.
And because her publisher is headquartered in London, Moore’s book is available in the libraries at Oxford and Cambridge universities.
The cover art for “The Space Between” came from an idea suggested by Moore’s boyfriend, where the light and dark represent the two backgrounds of the boys and other aspects of the story.
Second Book Nearly Ready
“The Space Between” has been on bookshelves for less than a month, but Moore, who works a full-time job at a financial planning firm, is already nearly finished with her second novel.
She only began writing it a couple of months ago, but this story “has just been pouring out of me,” said Moore.
This story, set in present day, explores what happens if everyone knows on what day they’re going to die and how that affects people’s life choices and society.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Moore. “It’s making me think of just a lot of different things, and I think it’s going to make readers think too. Just really what would you do, how would life be different?”
Moore’s writing process isn’t strict. She writes whenever she finds free time and is inspired. Sometimes she goes an entire week without writing, and other times she will write an entire chapter all at once.
“Inspiration comes from anywhere,” she said. “Unfortunately it also comes at 3 in the morning so I’ll type ideas into my phone because I don’t want to forget things.”
Moore, who is a fast typer, typically writes on a laptop computer, which means she can write from a desk, the sofa or even on the road.
Book Signing at Neighborhood Reads
Copies of “The Space Between” are available at Neighborhood Reads bookstore, located at 401 Lafayette St. across from the Washington Public Library in Downtown Washington
Moore, who lives in St. Louis, will be at Neighborhood Reads for a book signing Tuesday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m.
She’s excited to share the book with her hometown community and also eager to talk with other aspiring writers about her experience.
Prior to having “The Space Between” picked up by Olympia Publishers, Moore self-published a novella of true stories from her childhood.
“This is the first time I’ve had anything professionally published so it’s really exciting,” she said.
You can reach Moore by email at rachelmoorewrites@gmail.com.