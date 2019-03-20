As an R&D specialist for Romer Labs, a food safety company in Union, Donna Houchins spends nearly all of her workday indoors, either in a lab or on a computer, developing test kits.
Conversely, she spends as much of her free time as she can outdoors, especially this time of year, as the temperature begins to warm up and the wind speed is just right.
As a kite enthusiast and master level sport kite competitor, spring is Houchins’ favorite season. For her, the next best thing to flying kites is sharing the sport with others through the Gateway Kite Club.
“We have been active in the St. Louis area for more than 30 years,” said Houchins, who serves as the club secretary. “We have members who fly every kind of kite you can imagine, from single line to show kites to art kites, dual lines, quad lines, fighters . . .
“If we have the right wind we might have some showpieces up. We have some large showpieces in the club, but they require the right wind.”
Members of the Gateway Kite Club will be at Veterans Memorial Park in Union Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. to help celebrate the Franklin County Bicentennial. If it rains, the event will be held the following day, Sunday, April 7, at the same time.
Kite Fest will include professional kite flying demonstrations from members of the Gateway Kite Club, kite flying and a Kids Corner where the first 150 children (toddlers to teenagers) can build their own kite.
“The kits that will be used are ones we have used successfully to make hundreds of kites,” said Houchins, who makes many of her own kites. “They fly extremely well . . . the material is like paper, so kids can color on it, but it won’t tear, and they are extremely easy to build.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Delta (Triangle) Shape Is Easiest to Fly
Learning to fly a kite isn’t hard, but it can be tricky, and there are several things to be aware of, said Houchins.
“You need to pay attention to the direction of the wind and wind speed,” she said, noting kites all have different wind speeds that they prefer. “Our members have kites that will fly anywhere from indoors in a gymnasium up to higher wind speeds, and we will teach anyone who wants to learn to fly the different types.”
Store-bought kites may require adjustments to fly successfully here in the Midwest, Houchins added.
As far as shapes, the easiest kite to fly is the delta or triangle shape, which Houchins described as “extremely reliable.”
The diamond shape that everyone thinks of is a little more difficult. They like a little smoother wind, said Houchins.
Kite-Flying Used for War,
Bridge Building, Photography
While flying kites sounds like fun, there are a number of old-fashioned lessons that can be learned from the sport. There’s the science of flight and aerodynamics, but also math and history too.
“One of the earliest recorded stories of someone using a kite was in ancient China when a general flew a kite over the wall of a city that he was attacking so he could use trigonometry to figure out how far to tunnel under the wall,” said Houchins. “He knew how long the string was, and he knew how high the wall was, so he used trig to figure how far he had to dig a tunnel to get into the city he was attacking.”
A kite also was key to building the first suspension bridge over Niagara Falls back in the 1840s, Houchins said, noting that the initial cable across the river was put in place by using a kite.
“They had a flying contest to try to fly from the United States side to the Canada side, and it wound up being a boy whose kite made it across,” she said. “They used that line to pull increasingly heavier cables across to get the initial cable to build the bridge.”
Today, there are many aerial photographers who use kites for lifting cameras, said Houchins. This is a technique they used long before drones became popular, but it’s still used today because drones don’t always allow them to get the angles they want.
Good Places to Fly
Wind isn’t the only challenge that faces kite fliers (and actually wind isn’t even always required, since there are kites that are designed to fly indoors). Turbulence also is something kite fliers need to be aware of.
“Buildings and tall trees will create turbulence for approximately seven times their height down wind,” Houchins said. “So that is why big open areas are better for flying kites than a field surrounded by trees and houses. That can be why it’s hard to get a kite off the ground if you are in a field surrounded by trees and houses.”
Wind speed is important, and too strong or too weak a wind will make a difference.
“Most commercial kites you will buy in a store are designed to fly in about 8 to 10 miles per hour wind,” said Houchins. “In this area we frequently don’t have that. We have less usually. So a lot of times those kites will need adjustments to fly in the Midwest.”
Veterans Memorial Park in Union, where Kite Fest will be held next month, is an excellent place to fly kites, said Houchins.
“It’s a little challenging because of the stadium lights, so we’ll need to fly a little low, but as far as wind conditions, that field is great,” she said. “It’s up on a hill, and it doesn’t have obstructions.”
Another excellent place to fly kites is the Washington Fairgrounds across from Lions Lake, and Burger Park across from the movie theater in Washington also is a decent option, said Houchins.
In addition to flying kites, Houchins gets a lot of satisfaction from making her own kites. One of her four-line controllable kites shown here featuring a monarch caterpillar and butterfly won the People’s Choice award at the American Kitefliers Association Nationals last fall. She plans to bring it with her to Kite Fest next month in Union.
She finds the challenges of flying new kites or mastering new kite tricks or flying in sync with music to be fun, but flying kites, especially single lines, can be relaxing on a warm spring day.
“You just tie them up and just relax outside watching it fly,” she remarked.
For more information on the Gateway Kite Club, search for the group’s page on Facebook. Most members are from the St. Louis area. Houchins is the member from Franklin County.
The club, which is a charter member of the American Kite Flyers Association, does school shows and presentations that demonstrate using kites for art, science, math, history and more.
Kites of Franklin County Beginning to ‘Fly’
The 2- by 3-foot stainless steel Kites of Franklin County are beginning to “fly” in all corners of the community.
To date, 109 kites have been sold, including 25 in the last week alone, said Wanda Parsons, project chairman, noting sales will be capped at 125 total.
Currently only the raw stainless steel kites are available.
The kites were manufactured locally by Heat and Control in Union. They feature a bevel that divides the kite into four quadrants, just like an actual kite, and “Franklin 200” is laser cut into the tail of each kite.
The kites are lightweight, each weighing around 5 pounds, and feature three slot screw tabs on the back (at the top, left and right corners of the kite) making them ready to hang, indoors or outdoors. The kites are designed to be mounted to the outside of a building or to a post outside.
All kites that have been installed by May 15 will be included in a scavenger hunt that will kick off in late May and continue through Oct. 31.
The goal of the Kites of Franklin County is to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore and discover Franklin County’s communities, businesses, parks and tourist destinations, said Parsons. The project also has served as a fundraiser for the county bicentennial, with funds being used to provide materials and offset expenses.
The creative designs that people and groups who purchased the stainless steel kites have come up with to decorate them have been varied and fun, said Parsons. Her personal favorite is the tiger face on the kite purchased by the Franklin County Mizzou Alumni Chapter. Painted by Catherine (Cat) Reifschneider, daughter of Lisa Reifschneider and Dave Reifschneider, the kite is posted outside of Zick, Voss, Politte and Richardson law firm in Downtown Washington.
Several kites were designed by professional artists, including the ones at Meramec Caverns (Jim Peters), First State Community Bank in Washington (Larry Pogue) and the Harney Mansion in Sullivan (Joey Los).
“That is by far the most unique and original,” said Parsons, noting the design is done the style of a scherenschnitte or German paper cutting.
Several of the kite owners are having Franklin County students contribute to their design. There weren’t any rules on the designs for the kites. Many have a historical theme related to the bicentennial, but others are more reflective of the group or business that purchased them.
The majority of the purchased kites will be placed at locations in Washington and Union, but several have been purchased for Pacific, St. Clair and New Haven. There also will be one in Labadie, Gerald and St. Albans. There will be two in Gray Summit, at Purina Farms and Shaw Nature Reserve.
“They are spread out pretty well, which will be nice for the scavenger hunt,” said Parsons.
Shaw Nature Reserve had an interesting idea to have the scavenger hunters come to the visitors center at the main entrance where they will receive a clue to locate the kite somewhere on the property, and they were discussing plans to move the kite around the grounds based on what is in bloom at the time. That way, hunters can go to find the Shaw kite multiple times.
Final details on the Kites of Franklin County scavenger hunt are still being finalized. Watch The Missourian for details.
“The most fun I have had with this project are people who come to me so excited about buying their kite,” said Parsons. “They’re so excited about the county history and sharing their location or their history, and discussing the ideas of what they can put on their kite.”
Many businesses have gotten involved with the project, purchasing kites to draw people to their location and also be part of a milestone event.
“They do realize this is a rare opportunity, because there are so few kites available, and they want to have that memento to save,” said Parsons.
“The whole project has been fun . . . seeing the pride people have in their community,” she remarked.
For more information on the Kites of Franklin County, people should call Parsons at 636-583-3600, ext. 1110.
This project is made possible through the support of the Missouri Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit organization that connects Missourians with the people, places, and ideas that shape our society.