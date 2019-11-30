The temperature may be dropping, but many of the rides are still running at Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, where the grounds have been transformed for the fourth annual Holiday in the Park, open now on weekends and select days through Jan. 1.
Vibrant Christmas music playing throughout the park highlights the 1.1 million twinkling lights that have been wrapped around trees, strung up on buildings and hung high on rides, like the Colossus Ferris wheel, that bears a snowflake pattern visible even from Interstate 44.
Live performance shows, including a Nativity with real animals, are offered inside the theaters, and special holiday food items, like sweet potatoes with all the toppings, holiday-flavored fudge, festive funnel cakes and peppermint hot chocolate, have been added to the menu.
Holiday Highlights
Holiday in the Park includes seven live performance shows. New this year are “Miss Kitty’s Christmas,” featuring Miss Kitty and her crew as they sing and dance while decorating the saloon, and “A Christmas Scarol,” which brings the classic tale to life as puppets Ebenezer Scrooge and Jacob Marley put their own twist on this story.
Returning shows include “Holiday Harmonies,” which has added a contemporary show to go along with the traditional Christmas carols;
“The Magic of Christmas” light show, set to music. The centerpiece of this show is the five-towering lighted trees on the porch of The Palace Theater, but it also includes the dozen or more lighted trees of different colors in the Palace garden. There are two versions of the show this year set to different music. They play every 20 minutes;
The “Majesty of Christmas” Nativity story, which feature live animals and a flying angel; and
The “Tinseltones,” who perform festive holiday tunes.
Other highlights around the park include:
• Storybook areas, like the new Gingerbread Village, where guests can rest on a bench to take in the lights;
• Wood-burning fire pits where guests can warm up their hands and also make s’mores;
• Family activities like a petting zoo, story time with Mrs. Claus at Kringle’s Cottage, cookie-decorating and ornament-making, and visits to Santa’s House to meet Jolly St. Nick himself;
• Special holiday characters — Poinsettia Princess, Candy Cane Lane Sentry, Rita Frost, Holly Day and the Snow Princess.
The decór in the park includes 525 decorated trees up to 30-feet in height, nearly 7,000 ornaments and some 3,500 feet of garland.
Rides Are Open
This year, SkyScreamer and Fireball join the lineup of rides that are open during Holiday in the Park. The list includes:
American Thunder, Batman the Ride, Colossus, Elmer Fudd weather balloons, Grand Ole Carousel, Moon Antique Cars, Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast, Ninja roller coaster, Pandemonium, River King Mine Train, Shazam, the Joker Inc., the Tommy G. Robertson Railroad and more.
Not all rides can be open because of the colder temperatures.
Polar Coaster Challenge
The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a Polar Coaster winter and to prepare for the bitter cold, Six Flags is challenging guests to ride a coaster in their long underwear on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Any guest who shows up in their park appropriate long underwear (or onesie) will be able to ride American Thunder during an exclusive ride time, receive free hot chocolate and grab a photo with our very own Polar Coaster Bear from 1 to 2 p.m.
To help others prepare for the cold, anyone who brings a new, unused cold weather item such as long underwear, gloves, hats and coats, will get into the park for just $12.07 from 1 to 4 p.m. that day.
Open Weekends, Select Days
Holiday in the Park is open weekends and select days through Jan. 1 and is included with all season passes (including 2020 passes) and active memberships.
Six Flags St. Louis will donate a Holiday Friends bear to Firetruck O’ Toys for every Holiday Friends stuffed bear that is purchased. Firetruck O’ Toys will then distribute the bears to the local children’s hospitals in St. Louis.
For specific park hours and more information on shows and food selection, go to www.sixflags.com/stlouis.