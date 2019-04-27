This week marks the 100th National Children’s Book Week, an annual celebration of books for young people and the joy of reading.
Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country — based on the belief that children’s books and literacy are life-changers.
In 1913, Franklin K. Mathiews, the librarian of the Boy Scouts of America, began touring the country to promote higher standards in children’s books. He proposed creating a Children’s Book Week supported by publishers, booksellers and librarians. Mathiews enlisted two allies: Frederic G. Melcher, the editor of “Publishers Weekly” who believed that “a great nation is a reading nation,” and Anne Carroll Moore, the Superintendent of Children’s Works at the New York Public Library and a major figure in the library world.
With the help of Melcher and Moore, in 1916, the American Booksellers Association and the American Library Association sponsored a Good Book Week with the Boy Scouts of America.
In 1944, the newly established Children’s Book Council assumed responsibility for Children’s Book Week. In 2008, Children’s Book Week moved from November to May.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of National Children’s Book Week, we invited children in our community to write letters to authors sharing how the books they read made them feel, inspired them or impacted their lives. We received more than 100 letters in our contest.
We’re sharing one winner from each age division, grades three through six, seven through nine and 10 through 12, along with a few lines from other letter writers.
First Place,
Third to Sixth Grade
Dear Jeff Kinney,
I love your “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books! They are super detailed, and I’m pretty sure every kid could relate to them.
They are also really funny and even when I’m upset they can make me laugh.
I know that some kids might not like to read, but I do, and I have the best time reading these. I also love how you draw the characters. They are really funny looking sometimes, and even though they are just stick people, you make them so interesting looking and funny.
I also feel like everything in these books is really realistic. If you don’t know what I mean, they remind me of things kids would be thinking and doing.
You have an amazing talent because you’re an adult, and you’re making diaries of a kid, and that’s probably super hard to do as an adult.
Another thing that these books helped me with was actually getting into reading. I used to hate reading and anytime my grandma or anyone else brought up the fact that I had to read, I would get really mad, until I found the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. Not only are they funny, but they’re relatable too. This was perfect for me!
After that, I started reading more and found that I loved it. I also started to improve in my schoolwork after that.
These books also gave me ideas for my writings. I’ve always loved to write stories, and I’ve always thought it was so fun to sit down and write about things that I want. I can be creative, and it’s also something peaceful to do.
Your stories gave me ideas for my writing, because I thought they were so cool. I started writing diaries and then after that, I started writing even more stories.
In conclusion, your “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” stories not only helped me get into reading, but they also helped me with writing my own stories, helped me in school, and they gave me something fun and enjoyable to read every day after school.
I really love your books, and I hope that you see this. You’re amazing, and I want to tell you to keep up the good work, because you’re doing amazing, and believe in yourself!
Sincerely,
Shyla, fifth grade
First Place,
Seventh to Ninth Grade
Dear Mr. Gratz,
Last semester I read your book “Refugee.” . . . We spent a whole quarter on your book. At (our school) we don’t have a lot of diversity. Only four percent of the whole student body is nonwhite.
“Refugee” captured my interest right away, and it was interesting to read. I felt like it would be hard to be a refugee, but I love how all the refugees in the book refused to give up even though they went through so much pain and discrimination. I thought it was amazing how you tied the three stories together at the end.
When our class talked about Mahmoud’s part of the story, we watched videos of the Syrians marching to Austria and then we watched a video of the caravan of people marching from Central America. It made me sad because they could only bring what they could carry. A lot of people in my class said, “They should all go back to Mexico.” I told them that not all of them are from Mexico. I was talking to another student who thought that all immigrants are bad and should not be let into America. I told him that when he sees the people in the caravan, he may see terrorists and drug dealers, but I see my dad, my uncles and my little niece, Luna. I may not look it, but I am half-Guatemalan because my dad and his brothers were adopted from Guatemala.
Your book made me realize that there have been a lot of people who have had to flee their homes to find a safe place. They sacrifice everything just to create a better life for their children. In my personal opinion, I think the way America is treating the refugees is horrible. People like Josef, Isabella and Mahmoud deserve a better life than what is possible for them in their home countries.
Thank you for writing this book. I also liked “Projekt 1065.” I think you are a really good author.
Respectfully,
Dominic, seventh grade
First Place,
10th- to 12th Grade
Dear Mr. Andrew Peterson,
Thank you.
Thank you for leading me to the edge of the “Dark Sea of Darkness.” Thank you for piloting me on an adventure I’ll never forget. Thank you for introducing me to lifelong friends who enraptured my heart with the richness of childhood.
You’ve spun magic. You’ve made Glipwood and Skree and the Igiby cottage and Books and Crannies and Anklejelly Manor and every other fantastical place in the fantastical kingdom of Anniera seem like home. And I didn’t want to leave.
Thank you for surprising me, not only with plot kinks, but with every startlingly unique detail. I wish I had counted the number of times I grinned at your absurd footnotes. Peet the Sock Man’s utter silliness delighted me. Podo’s disgust for the pesky “thwaps” amused me. Leeli’s lilting voice and vibrancy made me long to be a child again.
And yet your book was a sober reminder that I am very much grown up. I shared in the sufferings of your protagonist, Janner, because we are too alike. We are standing on adulthood’s verge and yearning to plunge ahead. But are we truly ready to leave childhood behind? The world isn’t all magic and singing dragons. There is loss and fear and death and, in Janner’s case, the poisonous Fangs of Dang.
In all its whimsical beauty, “The Dark Sea of Darkness” is wildly dark. Arwiar is plagued. And these allegorical places remind me of my own world.
Leafing across the pages, soaking up each word, your book stirred something inside me. It coaxed life into my heart’s embers. It roused my hunger for another world — a world far past the Stony Mountains and the Ice Prairies. A world even warmer and richer than Glipwood. A world delightfully void of Fangs and Black Carriages and toothy cows. A world I can truly call home.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been so sad to finish a book,” I told my friend when I reached the Appendices of “On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness.” I folded it closed and wanted to start all over. I wanted to visit Skree again. I wanted to dive back into Glipwood. But more than that, I wanted to bask in the warmth of another, greater, more glorious world.
And someday I will. But until then, thanks for giving me a taste. Thank you for a sliver of hope and a ray of glory to illuminate my own Dark Sea of Darkness.
I can’t wait to return.
Sincerely,
Bethany
***
“It is the first big book (“Where the Sidewalk Ends”) I’ve read completely through . . . I would beg to stay up late to keep reading. My mom and I have fun memories, and I have fun memories of laughing together over your poems.” — Levi, third grade
“The book ‘Wonder’ really inspired me. It inspired me because I always saw myself as a different person since I am a different color than most of the people at my school . . . it really inspired me to be myself and own what I looked like.” — Kenzie, fifth grade
“Your book ‘Night’ is a reminder that, in the absence of total light, there is total darkness. The Holocaust is a very uncomfortable topic for me, but truth is always uncomfortable; and sometimes we need to be uncomfortable to understand truth. Your story is truly amazing; thank you for sharing it with us.”— Emma, 10th grade.
“I love the first book in your ‘Wings of Fire’ series, ‘The Dragonet Prophecy.’ Your book really helped me see things in a different way . . . I remember thinking, ‘If we all thought like this . . . the world would be a better place.’ So I started to volunteer places.” — Renée, fifth grade
“ ‘Lord of the Flies’ was a very deep and meaningful book . . . Your descriptive writing was very moving . . . As a boy around the same age as these boys would have been, I could really picture their reactions and could feel their fear and pain. Often throughout the course of the book, I found myself wondering what I would have done in their situation.” — Mathias, eighth grade
“Your writing ‘Harry Potter’ has inspired me to become a better person by boosting my self-confidence . . . Every day, because of you, I am excited to read any book I come across.” — Jade
“I love your book ‘Misty of Chincoteague’ . . . The book just makes me want to be myself and be as free as the wild horses and their fearless, free leader . . .”— Amelia
“Your book ‘The Wild Robot’ has taught me so much throughout my life . . . made me feel more mature, more connected with my friends and family, and encouraged me to be myself.” — Milla, fifth grade