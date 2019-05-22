Washington High School senior Paige Babbs, Washington, was the runner-up in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Gateway Chapter’s 2019 High School Student of the Year contest.
Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for LLS, the world’s largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer.
The title Student(s) of the Year is awarded to the collegiate and high school candidates in each community who raises the most funds during the competition. Top local fundraisers become eligible to win the national title. The students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from a blood cancer.
This year more than 10 motivated collegiate and high school students raised over $200,000 for LLS’s cutting-edge cancer research and patient services.
Daniel DeGuire of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, raised over $52,000 to be named the Collegiate Student of the Year.
Jonathan Faust of O’Fallon Township High School, who is the grandson of Diane Holdmeier of Washington, raised more than $50,000, earning him the title of High School Student of the Year and allowing him to name a pediatric research portfolio on behalf of his brother Carter, who his family lost to ALL at age 5.
Babbs, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in June 2017, the summer before her junior year, raised more than $42,000 for blood cancer research.
These fundraising superstars raised funds to support LLS’s goal to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments.
When DeGuire and Faust learned they were named the local Students of the Year they were thrilled. “We are both honored to be named the Gateway Chapter’s local Collegiate and High School Students of the Year,” said DeGuire.
Both DeGuire and Faust received a scholarship to the school of their choice from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“Congratulations to Daniel, Jonathan, Paige and all our candidates, supporters and volunteers who helped to make Students of the Year a huge success,” said Debbie Kersting, Gateway Chapter executive director. “For these incredible individuals, it’s not just about winning a title; it’s all about the impact they are making in their communities and joining the movement to cure cancer. From The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s beginning 70 years ago with the development of new treatments for childhood leukemia to today’s advances in precision medicine and immunotherapy, LLS has led the way in changing the way we treat cancer and care for patients.”
To learn more about LLS’s Students of the Year program and how it might work for you or someone you know, visit: www.studentseries.org.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, N.Y., LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org.
Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at 800-955-4572, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.