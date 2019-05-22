Moe’s hosted a dine-to-donate to support Paige Babbs and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Thursday, March 28. The event raised $5,447 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Babbs is a senior at Washington High School who was in the running for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Student of the Year. Her goal was to raise $50,000 for the organization. She raised more than $42,000 and was runner-up in the contest. From left are Brenda Johns, Babbs and Mike Johns. Mike and Brenda are the owners of Moe’s and Babbs’ grandparents. Missourian Photo.