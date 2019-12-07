It was wet and muddy over Thanksgiving weekend, but that didn’t stop a record number of families from heading to Heritage Valley Tree Farm on Four Mile Road just south of Washington to find their choose-and-cut Christmas tree.
No doubt most of the families have been doing just that for years — possibly decades — and they wouldn’t let a little bit of bad weather, which at times included a cold wind and even a few snowflakes, get the way of their tradition.
Vern and Bee Spaunhorst understand. For 30 years they have welcomed people from across Franklin County and beyond to their farm in search of the perfect Christmas tree.
Growing and selling the trees has become their family’s Christmas tradition, and they love it.
Tradition is a big reason for the growth at Heritage Valley Tree Farm. Families return year after year to buy a tree, and after three decades, many are now bringing the second and even third generations.
“They love the experience of it,” said Vern, noting how families enjoy walking the fields to find their perfect tree, then cut it down together and haul it out to their car using one of the sleds the farm provides.
Most people pose for photos at the antique green wagon loaded with Christmas presents or by the hand-painted wooden manger scene that Bee created years ago.
“So many people take their pictures that wagon that the grass in front of it wears out every year,” said Vern, with a smile. “One year, we moved the wagon to a different spot, and I got so many complaints. People were nice about it, but they said, ‘We’ve been taking our photo here for 20 years, and you moved it!’ ”
The Spaunhorsts are happy the wagon is such a prominent feature of the farm for customers. It’s special to the family too. It belonged to Vern’s great-uncle, who for many years used it to haul wheat.
Planted First Seedlings in 1983
Vern and Bee were busy raising their own five children when they decided to plant the first Christmas tree seedlings in 1983. The farm had been in the family since 1857 when Vern’s great-great-great-grandfather, George Holtmeier (Holtmeyer), owned the land, but a decade or so earlier Vern’s father, Ray, was contemplating selling it.
Not wanting to lose the family’s heritage, Vern and Bee asked if they could begin working the farm, although they weren’t yet thinking of Christmas trees.
“I always did like planting things,” said Vern, who worked as an engineer.
The original farm was 80 acres, and at one point the family bought another 80 at the top of the hill. They raised corn, wheat, beans, cattle and hogs.
In the 1970s, Vern’s great-uncle, who had done all of the farming, died, followed by Vern’s grandmother. Vern’s dad didn’t like farming, and that’s when someone approached the family about selling.
Vern and Bee didn’t want to see that happen, so they began working the land.
They tried corn and soybeans, but it was a lot of work for the amount of money they earned. They opened the house on the property to renters, but that didn’t go well either.
In 1983, they had the idea to plant Christmas trees.
The couple admits at the time they didn’t know anything about growing Christmas trees, but they joined the Missouri Christmas Tree Association.
“And through them we learned what we needed to do, what we needed to look out for,” said Bee. “We learned how to shear the trees, and about the bugs and diseases, things like that.”
At that time, most farms were planting only Scotch pines, but that species is not recommended by the Missouri Conservation Department, because it is so problematic with disease and pests, she said.
So the Spaunhorsts planted white pines and Canaan fir, which they learned about from a magazine article and purchased from a man in Indiana.
“It was a different look at the time and gave people a choice,” said Bee, noting the Canaan fir has short, soft needles, similar to a Fraser fir, but the limbs on a Canaan fir are not as stiff as the Fraser.
Plant Trees Every April — 1,600 Firs, 800 Pines
Heritage Valley Tree Farm is 75 acres in size, with about 30 to 35 acres planted in Christmas trees. Another 10 acres are planted in pecan trees, which the family harvests every fall to sell during the Christmas season.
Having enough Christmas trees to sell each year means planting new trees every April. The Spaunhorsts are already planning for next April, when they expect to plant 1,600 fir trees and 800 pines.
The farm offers four varieties of choose-and-cut trees — white pine, Canaan fir, Virginia pine and Norway spruce (although they plan to quit growing those). They also offer pre-cut Fraser firs.
Managing the tree farm requires a lot of labor. The Spaunhorsts’ children and grandchildren help with the planting, which takes about two to three days.
“We have a planter that goes behind a tractor,” said Vern. “I sit on the planter, and our daughter Jenny will drive the tractor. She follows a line, and it has a beeper on it. Every time it beeps, I stick a tree in the ground.”
Bee and others walk behind the planter to tamp down the soil around the trees and make sure they’re secure.
Then the work really starts. They spray for weeds two to three times a year. If they don’t, the weeds will compete with the seedling for moisture and nutrients.
“We spray various chemicals under the trees and we mow,” said Vern. “The fir trees, which are what everyone really wants, we have to irrigate those for the first two years. We put out drip lines. It takes awhile to lay it out there.”
They hire someone to help with the irrigation every summer.
It takes around seven years for the seedlings to mature and grow enough that people will want to select it for cutting.
In a good year, 1,100 out of the 1,200 firs the family planted would survive to maturity. This year, they only have 400 that survived from 2012. Next year will be about the same, Vern expects.
“This year the fir crop is poor because it was too wet in 2012. For two years actually,” said Vern.
“And then we’ve had some summers with drought, and they can’t adjust to that,” added Bee.
But that’s why having a variety of tree species to choose from helps.
“So our fir are down, but we have about 800 really nice white pine,” Vern noted.
The family was planting Norway spruce trees, which take a little longer (eight years) to mature, but they are going to quit offering those, because after they are cut, they have to be watered all of the time or they begin to drop their needles, Vern explained.
Buyers don’t necessarily understand that and just think they got a bad tree.
“We used to not open the Norway spruce field for buying until the second weekend of the season, but we made the mistake of letting one car do it,” said Vern, and when other people saw, they asked to be let in too.
Picking Their Christmas Tree
As owners of the farm, you might expect that the Spaunhorsts get first pick of the trees that are available each year, but they don’t bother.
“We normally just take what’s left over,” said Vern.
“We’re not that picky,” Bee added.
“Even trees that you think are kind of scrawny looking, once you decorate them up, they’re beautiful,” said Vern.
They have tried picking out their tree and marking it not to be sold, only to have a customer cut it down and buy it.
So when customers ask if they can buy a tree and come back at a later date to cut it down, the family warns them that the tree — despite being tagged as sold — may not be there when they return.
Vern noted how one family has been successful selecting their tree early and marking it as sold. They decorate the tree with garland and ornaments, and every year it is still standing when they come back to cut it down.
But when a friend of theirs tried that same approach, they returned to find their garland and ornaments in a pile on the tree stump.
Pecan Orchard 25 Years in the Making
Back in 1983 when the Spaunhorsts were planting their first Christmas tree seedlings, they planted a pecan orchard in an area of the farm that floods regularly. This year that area of the farm flooded eight times.
Unlike Christmas trees, pecan trees can tolerate floodwater for several days, so the Spaunhorsts planted tiny saplings from the Missouri Department of Conservation and several years later they grafted them with pecan varieties known to produce very good nuts.
It took 25 years for the pecan trees to mature enough that the family could harvest their first crop in 2008.
In 2011, then-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon presented the family with the Governor’s Award for Agricultural Achievement, which honors outstanding farms, growers and processors in Missouri.
“That was quite an honor, and totally unexpected,” Bee said, recalling how they were invited to Christmas dinner at the Governor’s Mansion that year.
Today the orchard includes around 90 pecan trees, and protecting the nuts from birds and squirrels can be a constant focus as the harvest date approaches each November.
The Spaunhorsts keep large metal bands around the trunks to prevent squirrels from running up the tree to steal the nuts. And Vern often rides down to the orchard with a shotgun in hand to scare off the crows and blue jays. He doesn’t usually shoot the birds, but the noise is enough to chase them away.
“But the crows are so smart, if I go down there without a gun, they will sit there and look at me,” said Vern with a laugh.
About five years ago, he installed a device that plays recordings, like the sound of a Cooper’s hawk, to scare away the blue jays.
“It works for a while, but they learn,” he said, with a shrug.
Harvesting the pecans is a mostly automated process. Vern mows the grass beneath the trees, then he has a machine to shake the trees so the nuts fall to the ground. He then uses a harvester that goes behind his pickup truck to sweep the ground and collect the pecans.
Normally, the pecan harvest brings in around 2,000 pounds. But last year produced a bumper crop of 6,000 pounds.
“We have no clue why there was so much,” said Vern. “We did have a guy come in with a bulldozer to push down trees around the edge to let more air into the orchard, stuff like that. Maybe that helped.”
He expected this year’s harvest to be less than normal, as a result.
‘I’ll Do This Until I Can’t’
Vern was 58 when he retired from his career as a mechanical engineer at Bussmann in St. Louis. He then went to work as the maintenance supervisor at St. Gertrude Parish for four years.
Today he focuses exclusively on the tree farm. It’s a lot of hands-on work, but he doesn’t mind.
“I’ll do this until I can’t,” said Vern, noting how much he enjoys the work, especially being outside.
“You have to enjoy doing this or you wouldn’t do it,” he remarked. “It’s a lot of work.
“We shear (shape) all of the trees every year after the third year,” he said. “The main reason is the tops will grow too much, and the trees will be out of proportion.”
There’s also work to be done to the grounds to keep them looking nice for when customers arrive. They have to put up signs and fence off the fields that aren’t open for cutting because the trees are still growing.
Once the farm opens for the season, Vern shifts gears. His job is to greet the customers. He likes to find out what kind of tree they want and point them in the right direction.
The Spaunhorsts’ five children are actively involved in the farm as well, and they have indicated that they want to keep it going when the day comes that their parents can’t do it anymore.
“They each use their talents where they can to help the farm run and be successful,” said Bee, proudly.
Farm Closes This Year Dec. 15
This year Heritage Valley Tree Farm will close for the season on Sunday, Dec. 15. That isn’t just to give the family time to celebrate their own Christmas. It’s largely because there are no longer enough trees for customers to choose from, said Vern.
“We’ll have a few small trees left after that, but not enough to stay open,” he said.
The family does bring in some pre-cut trees. Last year they brought in 300 pre-cut trees, but those go fast too.
The farm used to only accept checks and cash for payment, but they do now accept credit cards. It’s almost a necessity in an age where fewer people carry cash, said Vern.
On a few occasions in the past, the family did agree to bill customers who found they didn’t have enough in cash and hadn’t brought a checkbook with them. Rather than make them go all the way home, Vern would hand them a bill and say, “Mail us a check.”
“The first guy I ever did that with said, ‘I have some money but not enough. We just can’t find one for the amount I have.’ So I said, ‘Just take a tree and send me a check.’ And he sent me a check with a really nice note about true Christmas spirit,” Vern said, recalling how in all the years they operated that way, customers always mailed in their payment.
“There’s a lot of good people out there,” Bee said, with a smile.
Heritage Valley Tree Farm is located at 1668 Four Mile Road, Washington. For more information, go to www.heritagevalleytreefarm.com or call 636-239-7479.