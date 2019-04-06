Having fun at the All Abilities Playground in Washington are, in front, from left, CASAs Alice Poertner, Beverly Snowa and Jane Van Leer-Stephens, and in back, from left, Brenda Dempsey and Carol Haddox. Franklin County CASA is currently in need of more voluteers. Anyone over age 21 who is interested in learning more about CASA and whether or not they would like to volunteer can attend a kickoff meeting Tuesday, May 7, at 8 a.m. at the Exit 11 coffee shop, 1351 Jefferson St., Suite 120, in Washington. Current CASA volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.