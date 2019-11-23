David and Virginia Young celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary recently. Mr. Young and the former Miss Martin were united in marriage Sept. 26, 1964.
Their children are Charles Young, Shari Klekamp and husband Larry, Larry Young and wife Angie, and Charlene Eckstein and husband Marty. Grandchildren are Andrew, Mackenzie, Mackayla and Nikole Klekamp, Jennifer Reed, Chris Young, Dennis Kincaid and Nina Abercrombie. And great-grandchildren include Karleigh and Hudson Klekamp and Ethan and Tesa Reed.