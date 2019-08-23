Denton and Linda (Thompson) Woolfe, Washington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, Aug. 18, with a family gathering at 2 p.m. at The Hawthorne Inn, Labadie.
Mr. Wolfe and the former Miss Thompson were united in marriage Aug. 16, 1969.
She worked for Pharma Tech as a purchaser. He worked for the St. Louis County Highway Department as an inspector. Both are retired.
Their children are Valerie Woolfe, Union, and Denton W. Woolfe, Leslie. They have three grandchildren — Hurchel, Luke and Kyle.