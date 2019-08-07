Greg and Susan (Mustain) Wilson, Washington, are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary. The couple was married Aug. 9, 1969, in their hometown of Centralia.
The Rev. Howard White of the First Baptist Church officiated the ceremony. Gayle (Rohr) Long, Plano, Texas, acted as Susan’s maid of honor, and Rick Wilson, Greg’s brother, Columbia, served as the best man.
The couple have one son, Luke Wilson, and his wife, Daisy, of Overland Park, Kan. The Wilsons are currently celebrating their milestone with a two-week European whirl.