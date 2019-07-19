John and Sharon Williams, Washington, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary July 20, 2019, with family.
They were united in marriage on July 24, 1959, at Overland Pentecostal Church in Overland. Pastor James L. Dunning officiated the ceremony.
The Williamses’ children are Laura Williams, Washington; Laurence Williams, Belize; and Paula and husband Brad Baum, University City. They have four grandchildren: Mandy and husband Mike Warnecke, Jonathan Rose, Jasmine Williams and Sapphire Hardesty; and four great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Loren, Colton and Alice.