Mark and Charlet Wellenkamp announce the engagement of their daughter, Krista Wellenkamp, to Joshua Jenkins, son of Vicki Kruep.
Krista is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, St. Louis University and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She is employed by Jersey Community Hospital as a physician assistant.
Joshua graduated from Wood River High School and served six years in the U.S. Air Force. He will graduate from Lewis and Clark Community College in May 2020 with an associate degree in paramedicine.
A November 2019 wedding is being planned.