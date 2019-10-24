Alexandra (Ali) Grace McAtee and Dr. Ryan Patrick Walde were united in marriage June 8, 2019, at the bride’s parents’ home in Labadie.
Bride’s parents are Steve and Ellen McAtee, Labadie. Groom’s parents are Dr. Kevin and Deborah Walde, Washington.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Serving as maid of honor was Katherine McAtee, St, Louis, bride’s sister. Best man was Chris Logan, Washington.
A reception held at the McAtee home was catered by The Finishing Touch by Ginger. Music was provided by MoTown Revue.
The bride is a 2013 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. She currently is attending Missouri Baptist University studying psychology/counseling with plans to graduate in May 2020.
The groom is a 2003 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. He earned a degree in history from St. Louis University in 2007 and a degree in biology from the University of Missouri in St. Louis in 2010. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from The American University of Integrative Sciences in 2019.
After a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple reside in Labadie.