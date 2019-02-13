“I wish to live . . . and for my tomato plants to do good next year!” 91-year-old Delmar joked, as he blew out the candles on his cake.
Violet and Delmar Toelke celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at their home in Union. The evening was completed with cake, two pink flowers and laughter with close family.
Delmar and Violet met when he was fresh out of the service at age 19. Violet was 15, and as vibrant and beautiful as ever. In 1949, 70 years ago, the lively couple were joined in marriage at an old parsonage in Union. The marriage was also on Delmar’s 21st birthday, so every year it is a fun double celebration.
The Toelkes have one child, Valerie Grammer, and a wonderful son-in-law, Steve Grammer. Along with them, Delmar and Violet have two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Delmar and Violet Toelke experience life together every day, and are deeply loved and appreciated by others.
God bless you all!