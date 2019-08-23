Gary and Brenda Swartz, Marthasville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Whitney Nicole Swartz, Marthasville, to Jared Curtis Mohesky, Washington, son of Curt and Kelly Mohesky, Washington.
Whitney is a 2012 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and a 2016 graduate of Missouri State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She is employed in the Rockwood School District as a preschool assistant.
Jared is a 2012 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and a 2018 graduate of State Technical College, where he earned an associate degree in HVAC. He is employed by Roettering Heating and Cooling as an HVAC technician.
The couple plan an Oct. 19, 2019, wedding at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with an evening reception at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Center in Washington.