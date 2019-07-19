Emily Elizabeth Schmitt, daughter of Steve and Melanie Schmitt, Washington, was married to Kevin L. Shimkus, son of Todd and Deborah Shimkus, Schenectady, N.Y., on April 27, 2019, during an outdoor ceremony at Willow Ridge Manor, Morrison, Colo.
Emily graduated from Elon University, Elon, N.C., in 2007, and from UNC Charlotte in 2009. She received a Ph.D. in exercise physiology and toxicology in 2015 from Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.
Kevin graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2008, and he received a Ph.D. in molecular physiology in 2016 from Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.
Following a honeymoon to England, France, Switzerland and Italy, the couple will reside in Laramie, Wyo., where they are both employed by the University of Wyoming.
Grandparents of the bride are Ken and Tudy Schmitt and Wilma Luker and the late Robert E. Luker, all of Washington. Grandparents of the groom are Patricia Shimkus, Schenectady, N.Y, the late Joseph Shimkus and the late Lee and Janet Archer.