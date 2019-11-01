The children of Larry and Diane (Welge) Pieper are happy to announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Larry and Diane were married Nov. 1, 1969, at Christ Lutheran Church in Augusta.
They met while both working in the St. Charles area, married after dating less than a year and a few short years later built their life-long home on a farm in Augusta.
Larry worked for more than 40 years with railcar design to ensure hazardous material compliance, and Diane has been a homemaker. Through the years both Larry and Diane have volunteered with 4-H, been active members of the Christ Lutheran Church, and continually maintained the farm with cattle and row crops.
Larry and Diane have been blessed with three children: Dana (Todd), Doug (Cherie), Darla; and six grandchildren: Marshall, Kendra, Spencer, Grayson, Colton and Charlesetta.
They enjoy spending time on the farm, with family and friends.