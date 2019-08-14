Mr. and Mrs. Sam Pica of Fairbury, Ill., announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Danielle Pica, Maryland Heights, to Matthew Shane Pross, Pacific, son of the late Mark D. Pross and Connie K. Pross of Pacific.
Katherine is a 1998 graduate of Prairie Central High School, Fairbury, Ill., and a 2002 graduate of Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts in marketing. She is employed by Hussmann Corporation as a project manager.
Matthew is a 1991 graduate of St. John Vianney High School, a 2003 graduate of St. Louis University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a 2014 graduate of St. Louis University with a master’s in international relations. He is employed by Cole & Associates as a GIS specialist.
The couple plan an Oct. 19, 2019, wedding at St. Bridget of Kildare Church at 2 p.m. with an evening reception at The Venue at Maison du Lac in Catawissa.