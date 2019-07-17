Jim and Julie (Shotwell) Perry, Washington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May 31, 2019.
The Perrys were united in marriage May 31, 1969, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Washington. They have lived in Washington for the entire 50 years.
Jim, an employee of the Washington School District for 30 years, retired as junior high principal in 1993. Julie, a charter faculty member of ECC, was employed for 24 years as a student personnel administrator and as executive director of the ECC Foundation. In later years, they were co-owners of The Chest, Inc., a promotional products company, until it was sold in 2005.
The Perrys’ daughters and their sons-in-law are Jodie Burditt and husband Lance, University City; and Jill Fitzpatrick and husband Brett, Laguna Hills, Calif. Their grandchildren include Julia and Laurel Burditt and Maddox and Violet Fitzpatrick.
The Perrys celebrated their anniversary with their family in June on a cruise to Mexico and Honduras.