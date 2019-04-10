Richard and Mary Ottomeier, St. Clair, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Mr. Ottomeier and the former Miss Nolden were united in marriage April 10, 1954, at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in St. Louis.
Richard is a Korean War veteran who is retired from Union Electric.
The Ottomeiers’ children are Christine, Mark, Jim and wife Kitren, Paul and wife Melissa, and Lynn and husband Gary.
They have been blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.