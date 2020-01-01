The children of Michael and Diana (Henricks) O’Dell are happy to announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.
Mike and Diana were married Jan. 10, 1970, in Manchester. They were high school sweethearts at Lafayette High School. In 1977, they built a home in Washington.
Mike has worked more than 50 years as a mechanic. He currently owns his own towing business, Mike’s Wrecker Service. Diana worked at Hazel until her retirement.
Both enjoy watching their grandchildren’s activities, going on Hallmark adventures and being active in their church, Immanuel Lutheran.
Mike and Diana have been blessed with four children: Cheryl (deceased, 2003), Jennifer (Rick), Michael (Jill), Bryan (Abby); and 10 grandchildren: Johnathan (SMegan), Julia, Andrew, Nicholas (Emily), Brandon, Kaylee, Cassy, Brooke, Tommy and Molly.
An open house is planned for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington for all friends and family.