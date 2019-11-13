Gary and Chris Meyer, Marthasville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, to Drake Gleeson, son of Darren and Lisa Gleeson, Washington.
Elizabeth is a 2015 graduate of Washington High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is employed as a special education teacher.
Drake is a 2014 graduate of Washington High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is employed in agricultural sales.
The couple plan a June 20, 2020, wedding in Marthasville.