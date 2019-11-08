John and Barbara Mazzola recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. Mazzola and the former Miss Cappel were married Saturday, Oct. 25, 1969, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Creve Coeur.
The couple made their first home in Schaumburg, Ill., moved back to the St. Louis area in 1978 and settled in Manchester for the next 34 years. They now reside in Labadie.
They have been blessed with four children: Angie (Farris) Hamlyn, John (Angela), Steve (Marta) and James (Erin) Mazzola; and 11 grandchildren.
John is the founder and CEO of West County Financial Services. Barb retired from Mercy after 23 years.