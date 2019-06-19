Todd and Christine Marquart, Marthasville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Ann Marquart, Marthasville, to Timothy Alan Hellebusch, Treloar, son of Roland and Audrey Hellebusch, Treloar.
Elizabeth is a 2005 graduate of Washington High School and a 2013 graduate of Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor’s in child development. She is employed as a preschool teacher at Little Rascals Preschool.
Timothy is a 2005 graduate of Warrenton High School and a 2007 graduate of Linn Technical School with an associate degree in industiral electricity. He is employed by the City of O’Fallon as collections crew leader in the Water & Sewer Division.
The couple plan a Sept. 28, 2019, wedding at New Life Church, Washington.