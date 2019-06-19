Marquart-Hellebusch
Buy Now

Todd and Christine Marquart, Marthasville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Ann Marquart, Marthasville, to Timothy Alan Hellebusch, Treloar, son of Roland and Audrey Hellebusch, Treloar.

Elizabeth is a 2005 graduate of Washington High School and a 2013 graduate of Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor’s in child development. She is employed as a preschool teacher at Little Rascals Preschool.

Timothy is a 2005 graduate of Warrenton High School and a 2007 graduate of Linn Technical School with an associate degree in industiral electricity. He is employed by the City of O’Fallon as collections crew leader in the Water & Sewer Division.

The couple plan a Sept. 28, 2019, wedding at New Life Church, Washington.