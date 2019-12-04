Jerome and Donna (Skornia) Kuenzel, Washington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 30, by attending the 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Francis Borgia Church and having dinner with family and friends at the KC Hall in Washington.
Mr. Kuenzel and the former Miss Skornia were united in marriage Oct. 4, 1969, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. Father Elred Domas officiated at the ceremony.
Their children are Melissa Graham and husband, Gary, Parker, Texas; Christine Robinson and husband, Patrick, Kansas City; Benjamin Kuenzel and wife, Rachel, Washington; and Beth Lee and husband, Robert, Overland Park, Kan.
They are blessed with 20 grandchildren: Alex, Allison, Nicholas, Peter, Clare, Sara and Margaret Graham; Leyton, Nathaniel, Jacob, Leah, Anne, Catherine, Luke and Sam Robinson; and Mya, Blaise, Ryder, Annika and Parker Lee.