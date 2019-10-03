Herb and Bernice Kopp, Washington, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with family.
Mr. Kopp and the former Miss Hellebusch were united in marriage Oct. 3, 1959, at St. Ignatius Church, Concord Hill. The Rev. Robert Kraus officiated the ceremony.
Their children and their spouses are Mike and Theresa Kopp, Dennis and Kim Kopp, Joe and Sandy Frye, and Joe and Christy Kopp, all of Washington. Grandchildren are Amy and Andrew Allen, Sara and Marc Horton, Julie and Matt Bourne, Tiffany and Anthony Swoboda, Garrett Frye, Jacob Kopp, Jared Kopp, Christopher Kopp and Emmalee Kopp. They also have eight great-grandchildren.