Glenn and Mary Ann (Struckhoff) Kluesner, Augusta, were joined together in holy matrimony Nov. 15, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta. With much love, faith and dedication they raised three children, Dan Kluesner (wife Tina), Sarah Peper (husband Tony) and Rachel Bley (husband Greg).
Mr. and Mrs. Kluesner enjoy volunteering and spending time with friends and family, especially their nine grandchildren, Isaiah, Micah, Ellie, Jonah, Maya, Elia, Molly, Madina and Corinne.
A celebration in honor of their 50 years together was held at the Augusta Harmonie-Verein (American Legion Hall) in July. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.