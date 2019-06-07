Chris Klenke, Labadie, and Emily Mills, Washington, announce the birth of twin daughters, Huntley Adeline Klenke and Hayden Ophelia Klenke. Born March 26, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital, Fenton, Huntley weighed 4.6 pounds and Hayden weighed 5.2 pounds.
The twins join Christopher Klenke, 9.
Grandparents are Butch and Kim Mills, Washington, Mark and Beth Gockel, Labadie, and Chris and Mary Klenke, Wildwood. Great-grandparents are Audrey Mills, Washington, Bud McCrary, Cuba, Mo., Irene McCrary, Ellisville, and Gerald and Virginia Klenke, Ballwin.