Pamela Jensen and Jeffrey Jensen, both of Marthasville, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Diane Jensen, Krakow, to Travis Robison, Krakow, son of Lori Robison and Jim Brown, Villa Ridge, and the late Richard Robison.
Diane is a 2009 graduate of Washington High School and a 2013 graduate of University of Missouri-St. Louis where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with emphasis in business management. She is employed as a research grant specialist at Washington University, St. Louis.
Travis is a 2010 graduate of Washington High School and a 2011 graduate of Linn Technical School where he earned a degree in heavy equipment operations. He is employed by Ed’s Drilling and Blasting, Krakow, as a blasting specialist.
The couple plan a May 9, 2020, wedding at Old Peace Chapel, Defiance.