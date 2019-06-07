Betty Rose and the late David Ray Holdinghausen, who passed away May 1, 2019, at BJC Hospital in the ICU, would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this Saturday.
Mr. Holdinghausen of Crystal City and the former Miss Burlage of Herculaneum were united in marriage June 8, 1974, at Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum. Father Paul Sutter officiated at the ceremony.
The Holdinghausens’ children are Karmen (Jeff) Holdinghausen Kuznitz, Collierville, Tenn.; Thadd (Adrienne) Holdinghausen, Fenton; Megan (Bob) Hamilton, Glendale; and Josh (Stephanie) Holdinghausen, Rapid City, S.D. They have 11 grandchildren.