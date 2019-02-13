Larry and Dana Hayes of Kansas City are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Connor Hayes, to Ryan Elbert, son of Donald and Christine Elbert of Washington.
Connor received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri and is expected to graduate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a doctorate in pharmacy in May.
Ryan attended East Central College, the University of Missouri and Columbia College to earn prerequisite classes and is expected to graduate from an ultrasound program at Hillyard College in March.
The couple is planning a June 1, 2019, wedding in Kansas City at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church.