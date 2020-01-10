Jeff and Teresa Hamlett, Washington, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Hamlett, Kansas City, to Benjamin Angell, Kansas City, son of Edward and Carla Angell, Gerald.
Jessica is a 2014 graduate of Washington High School and a 2018 graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology. She is employed as a contract pressure safety engineer at Bayer Crop Science.
Benjamin is a 2014 graduate of Owensville High School and a 2019 graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is employed as a material planning and logistics process coach at Ford Motor Company.
The couple plan a May 16, 2020, wedding in Rosebud.