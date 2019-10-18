Drew and Kayla (Tallman) Risley announce the birth of a daughter, Rhaella Marie Risley. Born Oct. 15, 2019, in St. Louis, she weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Grandparents are Cathy and Ron Peterson, Washington; Doug Engel, Jonesburg; Sandra Wissbaum, St. Louis; and Duane and Lori Risley, Luther, Okla. Great-grandparents are Marie Engel and the late Leonard Engel, Darrell and Eileen Risley and the late Charles and Jean Tallman, all of Washington; Porter Singer, Albion, Ill.; Harold Shutts, Sharon Grove, Ky., and the late Constance Shutts.