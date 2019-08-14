Jim and Paula Garrison, St. Clair, were joined together in holy matrimony Aug. 7, 1954, at 7:15 p.m. at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Jennings. From this union, they have a daughter, Cynthia, and her husband, Greg Baker, a grandson, Thomas, and two great-grandsons, Lucas and Noah.
A reception celebrating this event was held at Elijah McLean’s Estate in Washington Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m.
Dr. Jim and Paula began their life’s journey in Washington as teacher and principal at Immanuel Lutheran School.
All praise and glory to the Triune God for this wonderful marriage as man and wife.