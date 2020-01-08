Steven Ross and Sandra Kay Ford are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Steven is the son of Leroy and Dorothy Ford, and Sandy is the daughter of Wilbur and Shirley Hansel.
They were married Jan. 10, 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Union.
Sandy was honored to have her grandfather, Frank Berner, give her away and have Barbara (Hansel) Engemann serve as her bridesmaid. Steven was attended by best men Andy Herbst, Kenny Heitman and Robert Bockhorst.
Shirley Hansel prepared a fantastic buffet that everyone could enjoy in fellowship with family members and good friends.
Steven and Sandy were blessed with two beautiful children, Steven Dale Parrish (1970-1987), who is forever in their hearts, and Beverly Jean (Black).
“We loved the time raising them and watching them grow,” the couple said. “We spent wonderful times together camping, taking fishing trips, going to Norfolk lake house with Andy Herbst, on family holidays, to ball games, doing Boy Scouts activities and taking dance classes.
“Every day with our children was a great day.
“With much joy, the big day came when Beverly had our grandson, Steven Duane Black. We have loved spending time with Steven and watching him grow up to become a wonderful young man along with his friends. We have welcomed them into our home and have enjoyed traveling with some of them and love them all.
“We are celebrating every day a long marriage filled with respect and love of family and friends.”